UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFP Sports Agenda For Saturday, December 12

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, December 12

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Saturday, December 12 (all times GMT): + United host City in Manchester derby + Real v Atletico in Madrid + Abu Dhabi GP qualifying + Joshua v Pulev in world heavyweight bout + Shiffrin in World Cup giant slalom FOOTBALL -- English Premier League: Wolves v Aston Villa (1230), Newcastle v West Brom (1500), Manchester United v Manchester City (1730), Everton v Chelsea (2000) Picture (FBL-ENG-PR) -- Spanish La Liga: Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Getafe v Sevilla (1515), Huesca v Alaves (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)(FBL-ESP-LIGA) -- German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin, Freiburg v Arminia Bielefeld, Mainz 05 v Cologne, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (1730) (FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA) -- Italian Serie A: Crotone v Spezia (1400), Torino v Udinese (1700), Lazio v Hellas Verona (1945) Picture (FBL-SERIEA-ITA) -- French Ligue 1: Marseille v Monaco (1600), Lens v Montpellier (2000) Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1) -- English Championship: (1500 unless stated): Cardiff v Swansea (1230); Birmingham v Watford, Blackburn v Norwich, Bournemouth v Huddersfield, Derby v Stoke, Luton v Preston, Middlesbrough v Millwall, Nottm Forest v Brentford, QPR v Reading, Rotherham v Bristol City, Sheff Wed v Barnsley, Wycombe v Coventry.

(FBL-ENG) -- Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Ross County, Hamilton v Hibernian, Motherwell v St Mirren, St Johnstone v Livingston (FBL-SCO-PR) -- Major League Soccer Cup final: Defending champion Seattle Sounders at Columbus Crew (0130 Sunday) (FBL-USA-MLS) FORMULA ONE -- Qualifying for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina with world champion Lewis Hamilton back in action after recovering from coronavirus (1300) Picture.

(AUTO-PRIX-UAE) cricket -- New Zealand are 294-6 in their first innings in the second Test against West Indies in Wellington ahead of the second day (2200 Friday) Picture (CRICKET-NZL-WIS) RUGBY UNION -- European Champions Cup: Bath v Scarlets, Toulon v Sale (1515), Dragons v Wasps, Montpellier v Leinster (1730), Edinburgh v La Rochelle (2000) Picture (RUGBYU-EUR-CHAMPIONS) -- European Challenge Cup: Zebre v Bayonne (1300), Agen v London Irish (1400), Ospreys v Castres, Pau v Worcester (2000) (RUGBYU-EUR-CHALLENGE) BOXING --- IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at Wembley.

(BOX-HEAVY-GBR-BUL-JOSHUA-PULEV) ALPINE SKIING -- Mikaela Shiffrin in action at the women's w World Cup giant slalom at Courchevel. Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN) -- Men's World Cup Super-G at Val d'Isere (SKI-WORLD-MEN) GOLF -- Third round of the US Women's Open in Houston, Texas (GOLF-USLPGA) -- Third round of the World Tour Championship in Dubai where former Masters champion Patrick Reed has a two-shot lead (GOLF-EPGA-UAE) -- QBE Shootout, unofficial PGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (GOLF-USPGA) NBA-- NBA pre-season, seven games including Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks (2200) and Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (2230) (BASKET-NBA)

Related Topics

Cricket Football Sports Abu Dhabi Hamilton Newcastle Montpellier La Rochelle Marseille Bielefeld Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Livingston Crotone Wellington Worcester Valencia Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Aberdeen Middlesbrough Coventry Norwich Edinburgh Cardiff Manchester Birmingham Columbus Milwaukee Seattle Dallas Denver Houston Florida Manchester United December Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Premier League Sevilla Borussia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

4 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

4 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

4 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

4 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

4 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.