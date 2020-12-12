Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Saturday, December 12 (all times GMT): + United host City in Manchester derby + Real v Atletico in Madrid + Abu Dhabi GP qualifying + Joshua v Pulev in world heavyweight bout + Shiffrin in World Cup giant slalom FOOTBALL -- English Premier League: Wolves v Aston Villa (1230), Newcastle v West Brom (1500), Manchester United v Manchester City (1730), Everton v Chelsea (2000) Picture (FBL-ENG-PR) -- Spanish La Liga: Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Getafe v Sevilla (1515), Huesca v Alaves (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)(FBL-ESP-LIGA) -- German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin, Freiburg v Arminia Bielefeld, Mainz 05 v Cologne, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (1730) (FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA) -- Italian Serie A: Crotone v Spezia (1400), Torino v Udinese (1700), Lazio v Hellas Verona (1945) Picture (FBL-SERIEA-ITA) -- French Ligue 1: Marseille v Monaco (1600), Lens v Montpellier (2000) Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1) -- English Championship: (1500 unless stated): Cardiff v Swansea (1230); Birmingham v Watford, Blackburn v Norwich, Bournemouth v Huddersfield, Derby v Stoke, Luton v Preston, Middlesbrough v Millwall, Nottm Forest v Brentford, QPR v Reading, Rotherham v Bristol City, Sheff Wed v Barnsley, Wycombe v Coventry.

(FBL-ENG) -- Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Ross County, Hamilton v Hibernian, Motherwell v St Mirren, St Johnstone v Livingston (FBL-SCO-PR) -- Major League Soccer Cup final: Defending champion Seattle Sounders at Columbus Crew (0130 Sunday) (FBL-USA-MLS) FORMULA ONE -- Qualifying for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina with world champion Lewis Hamilton back in action after recovering from coronavirus (1300) Picture.

(AUTO-PRIX-UAE) cricket -- New Zealand are 294-6 in their first innings in the second Test against West Indies in Wellington ahead of the second day (2200 Friday) Picture (CRICKET-NZL-WIS) RUGBY UNION -- European Champions Cup: Bath v Scarlets, Toulon v Sale (1515), Dragons v Wasps, Montpellier v Leinster (1730), Edinburgh v La Rochelle (2000) Picture (RUGBYU-EUR-CHAMPIONS) -- European Challenge Cup: Zebre v Bayonne (1300), Agen v London Irish (1400), Ospreys v Castres, Pau v Worcester (2000) (RUGBYU-EUR-CHALLENGE) BOXING --- IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at Wembley.

(BOX-HEAVY-GBR-BUL-JOSHUA-PULEV) ALPINE SKIING -- Mikaela Shiffrin in action at the women's w World Cup giant slalom at Courchevel. Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN) -- Men's World Cup Super-G at Val d'Isere (SKI-WORLD-MEN) GOLF -- Third round of the US Women's Open in Houston, Texas (GOLF-USLPGA) -- Third round of the World Tour Championship in Dubai where former Masters champion Patrick Reed has a two-shot lead (GOLF-EPGA-UAE) -- QBE Shootout, unofficial PGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (GOLF-USPGA) NBA-- NBA pre-season, seven games including Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks (2200) and Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (2230) (BASKET-NBA)