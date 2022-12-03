AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, December 3

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Friday, December 2 (all times GMT): + World Cup last 16: Netherlands v USA + World Cup last 16: Argentina v Australia + England chase wickets in Pakistan Test + Australia lead West Indies in Perth + Fury v Chisora for WBC heavyweight world title FOOTBALL -- World Cup in Qatar: Netherlands and the USA kick off the round of 16.

Coverage by Jed Court and Rob Woollard (1500). Picture. Video. Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-NED-USA) -- Argentina face Australia. Coverage by Barnaby Chesterman and Peter Stebbings. (1900) Picture. Video.

Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-ARG-AUS) -- Also see World Cup Special Advisory (Master slug: FBL-WC-2022) cricket -- Pakistan resume on 181 without loss in their first innings on the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi in reply to England's 657 (0500).

Coverage by Shahid Hashmi. Picture (CRICKET-PAK-ENG) -- Australia resume their second innings on 29-1, leading West Indies by 344 at the start of the fourth day in the first Test at Perth (0220).

Coverage by Martin Parry. Picture (CRICKET-AUS-WIS) BOXING -- WBC heavyweight title fight: Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora, London.

Coverage by Julian Guyer. (2100) Picture. (BOX-HEAVY-GBR-FURY-CHISORA) ALPINE SKIING -- Men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek, USA (1715).

Picture (SKI-WORLD-MEN-USA) -- Women's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada (1900). Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-CAN) RUGBY UNION -- Second day of the Dubai Sevens. Picture. (RUGBYU-UAE-SEVENS) -- English Premiership: Bristol v Leicester (2000), Gloucester v Northampton (1730), London Irish v Newcastle (1500) (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- French Top 14 (1600 unless stated): Clermont v Montpellier (14:00), Bayonne v Lyon, Toulouse v Perpignan, Bordeaux-Begles v Brive, Stade Francais v La Rochelle (2005) Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) -- United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Dragons (1200), Zebre v Glasgow (1300), Connacht v Benetton (1515), Bulls v Cardiff (1800), Leinster v Ulster (1935) (RUGBYU-URC) GOLF -- USPGA at Hero World Challenge, a 20-man unofficial tournament hosted by injured Tiger Woods in the Bahamas (GOLF-USPGA-BAH) -- EPGA at South African Championship, Johannesburg (GOLF-EPGA-RSA)and Australian Open, Melbourne (GOLF-EPGA-AUS) BASKETBALL-- NBA: Seven games (from 1830).

Picture. (BASKET-NBA)