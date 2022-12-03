UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Agenda For Saturday, December 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, December 3

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Friday, December 2 (all times GMT): + World Cup last 16: Netherlands v USA + World Cup last 16: Argentina v Australia + England chase wickets in Pakistan Test + Australia lead West Indies in Perth + Fury v Chisora for WBC heavyweight world title FOOTBALL -- World Cup in Qatar: Netherlands and the USA kick off the round of 16.

Coverage by Jed Court and Rob Woollard (1500). Picture. Video. Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-NED-USA) -- Argentina face Australia. Coverage by Barnaby Chesterman and Peter Stebbings. (1900) Picture. Video.

Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-ARG-AUS) -- Also see World Cup Special Advisory (Master slug: FBL-WC-2022) cricket -- Pakistan resume on 181 without loss in their first innings on the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi in reply to England's 657 (0500).

Coverage by Shahid Hashmi. Picture (CRICKET-PAK-ENG) -- Australia resume their second innings on 29-1, leading West Indies by 344 at the start of the fourth day in the first Test at Perth (0220).

Coverage by Martin Parry. Picture (CRICKET-AUS-WIS) BOXING -- WBC heavyweight title fight: Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora, London.

Coverage by Julian Guyer. (2100) Picture. (BOX-HEAVY-GBR-FURY-CHISORA) ALPINE SKIING -- Men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek, USA (1715).

Picture (SKI-WORLD-MEN-USA) -- Women's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada (1900). Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-CAN) RUGBY UNION -- Second day of the Dubai Sevens. Picture. (RUGBYU-UAE-SEVENS) -- English Premiership: Bristol v Leicester (2000), Gloucester v Northampton (1730), London Irish v Newcastle (1500) (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- French Top 14 (1600 unless stated): Clermont v Montpellier (14:00), Bayonne v Lyon, Toulouse v Perpignan, Bordeaux-Begles v Brive, Stade Francais v La Rochelle (2005) Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) -- United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Dragons (1200), Zebre v Glasgow (1300), Connacht v Benetton (1515), Bulls v Cardiff (1800), Leinster v Ulster (1935) (RUGBYU-URC) GOLF -- USPGA at Hero World Challenge, a 20-man unofficial tournament hosted by injured Tiger Woods in the Bahamas (GOLF-USPGA-BAH) -- EPGA at South African Championship, Johannesburg (GOLF-EPGA-RSA)and Australian Open, Melbourne (GOLF-EPGA-AUS) BASKETBALL-- NBA: Seven games (from 1830).

Picture. (BASKET-NBA)

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket Football Injured World Australia Sports Canada Dubai Qatar Newcastle Perth Melbourne London Lake Louise Perpignan Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Rawalpindi Johannesburg Bristol Leicester Cardiff Glasgow Lead Alpine Ireland Argentina Bahamas Netherlands Tiger Woods December Women Australian Open All From Top Boxing Court

Recent Stories

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.