AFP Sports Agenda For Saturday, November 26

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Saturday, November 26 (all times GMT): + Must-win Argentina take on Mexico at World Cup + Surprising Saudis face Poland + Wales v Australia autumn rugby international + England v South Africa in Twickenham + Canada v Italy in Davis Cup semi-final FOOTBALL -- World Cup in Qatar: Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (1300), coverage by Terry Daley, Argentina v Mexico, coverage by Barnaby Chesterman (1900); Group D: Tunisia v Australia, coverage by Peter Stebbings (1000), France v Denmark, coverage by Andy Scott and Martyn Wood (1600).

Picture. Video. Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022) TENNIS -- Davis Cup: Canada face Italy in the semi-finals in Malaga (1500). Picture. (TENNIS-DAVIS) RUGBY UNION -- Autumn Internationals: Wales v Australia (1415).

Picture (RUGBYU-WAL-AUS); England v South Africa (1630) coverage by Julian Guyer. Picture (RUGBYU-ENG-RSA) -- English Premiership: Sale v Bristol (1300) (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- French Top 14: La Rochelle v Castres, Montpellier v Bayonne, Pau v Brive, Perpignan v Bordeaux Begles (all 1400); Stade Francais v Toulon (2005) Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) ALPINE SKIING -- Mikaela Shiffrin in action at home in Women's World Cup giant slalom at Killington, Vermont.

Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-USA) -- Men's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada after event was postponed on Friday. Picture (SKI-WORLD-MEN-CAN) FIGURE SKATING -- Grand Prix of Espoo, Finland with pairs free programme (1045), women's free programme (1230), men's free programme finals (1615) and ice dance free dance final (1825).

Picture (FSKATE-FIN) SKI JUMPING -- World Cup at Ruka, Finland (SKI-WORLD-JUMP-FIN) GOLF -- European Tour at Joburg Open (GOLF-EUR-RSA)and Australian PGA Championship, Brisbane (GOLF-EUR-AUS) BASKETBALL-- NBA: Seven games including Golden State at Minnesota (from 0200 Sunday). Picture. (BASKET-NBA)

