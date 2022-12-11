UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Agenda For Sunday, December 11

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, December 11

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, December 11 (all times GMT): + Build-up to World Cup semi-finals + West Indies face defeat against Australia in 2nd Test + England look to build lead over Pakistan in 2nd Test + Opening weekend of Champions Cup rugby FOOTBALL -- Build-up to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar which will see Argentina face Croatia on Tuesday while defending champions France take on Morocco on Wednesday.

Picture. Video. Graphic. See World Cup Special Advisory (Master slug: FBL-WC-2022) -- English Championship: Queens Park Rangers v Burnley (1300), Watford v Hull City (1500) (FBL-ENG) cricket -- West Indies are facing a series defeat in Australia as they start the fourth day of the second Test in Adelaide on 38-4, needing a further 459 runs to win.

(0400) Coverage by Martin Parry. Picture. (CRICKET-AUS-WIS) -- England are 202-5 in their second innings, leading Pakistan by 281 runs at the start of the third day of the second Test in Multan (0500) Coverage by Shahid Hashmi.

Picture (CRICKET-PAK-ENG) RUGBY UNION -- Opening weekend of the Champions Cup: Pool A - Saracens v Edinburgh (1515); Pool B - Sale v Ulster (1300), Munster v Toulouse (1515), Ospreys v Leicester (1730) (RUGBYU-EUR-CHAMPIONS) -- Opening weekend of the European Challenge Cup: Pool B - Scarlets v Bayonne (1515) (RUGBYU-EUR-CHALLENGE) -- Final day of the Cape Town Sevens.

Picture. (RUGBYU-SEVENS-RSA) ALPINE SKIING -- Men's World Cup slalom at Val d'Isere, France. Picture (0830 and 1130) (SKI-WORLD-MEN-FRA) -- Women's World Cup slalom at Sestriere, Italy (0930 and 1230) (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-ITA) GOLF -- EPGA at Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa (GOLF-EPGA-RSA) -- USPGA at QBE Shootout at Naples, Florida (GOLF-USPGA) BASKETBALL -- NBA (2300 unless stated): Phoenix at New Orleans (2030), Charlotte at Philadelphia, Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit, Sacramento at New York Knicks, Toronto at Orlando, Chicago at Atlanta (2330), Milwaukee at Houston (0000 Monday).

Picture. (BASKET-NBA) AMERICAN FOOTBALL -- NFL (1800 unless stated): Cleveland at Cincinnati, Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Houston at Dallas, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Minnesota at Detroit, New York Jets at Buffalo, Philadelphia at New York Giants, Kansas City at Denver (2105), Carolina at Seattle (2125), Tampa Bay at San Francisco (2125), Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (0120 Monday) BADMINTON-- World Tour Finals in Bangkok (BADMINTON-THA)\395

