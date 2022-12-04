UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Agenda For Sunday, December 4

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, December 4

Paris, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, December 4 (all times GMT): + Holders France take on Poland in World Cup last 16 + England face African champions Senegal + Pakistan resume on 499-7 in Rawalpindi Test + West Indies chasing 306-run target against Australia + Alpine skiing World Cup Super Gs in Canada, USA FOOTBALL -- World Cup last 16 in Qatar: Holders France face Poland (1500).

Coverage by Andy Scott and Martyn Wood. Picture. Video. Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-FRA-POL) -- England take on Senegal (1900). Coverage by Steve Griffiths and Simon Evans. Picture. Video. Graphic. (FBL-WC-2022-ENG-SEN) -- See World Cup Special Advisory (Master slug: FBL-WC-2022) cricket -- Pakistan resume on 499 for seven in their first innings on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi in reply to England's 657 (0500).

Coverage by Shahid Hashmi. Picture (CRICKET-PAK-ENG) -- West Indies resume on 192 for three in their second innings, 306 runs behind Australia on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Perth (0220).

Coverage by Martin Parry.

Picture. (CRICKET-AUS-WIS) -- Bangladesh v India, 1st ODI, Mirpur. (0600) Picture. (CRICKET-BAN-IND) ALPINE SKIING -- Women's World Cup Super G at Lake Louise, Canada (1800) Picture (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-CAN) -- Men's World Cup Super G at Beaver Creek, USA.

(1700) Picture (SKI-WORLD-MEN-USA) RUGBY UNION -- English Premiership: Exeter v Gloucester (1500). (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- French Top 14: Castres v Pau (1300), Toulon v Racing 92 (2005). Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) -- United Rugby Championship: Lions v Scarlets (1130).

(RUGBYU-URC) BASKETBALL -- NBA: Eight games (from 2030). Picture. (BASKET-NBA) AMERICAN FOOTBALL -- NFL: Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to lead the Cleveland Browns against his former NFL team the Houston Texans in one of the day's standout clashes (1600) Picture (AMFOOT-NFL) GOLF -- USPGA at Hero World Challenge, a 20-man unofficial tournament hosted by injured Tiger Woods in the Bahamas (GOLF-USPGA-BAH)-- EPGA at South African Championship, Johannesburg (GOLF-EPGA-RSA)and Australian Open, Melbourne (GOLF-EPGA-AUS)afp

