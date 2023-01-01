(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, January 1 (all times GMT): + Chelsea and Tottenham in Premier League action + Nadal, Swiatek at United Cup mixed team event + Paris Saint-Germain in French Ligue 1 action + First stage of 45th Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia + Second round of Four Hills ski jump FOOTBALL -- English Premier League: Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400), Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (1630).

Coverage by Steve Griffiths. Picture (FBL-ENG-PR) -- English Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Cardiff(1200), Blackpool v Sunderland, Coventry v Bristol City, Huddersfield v Luton, Millwall v Rotherham (FBL-ENG) -- French Ligue 1 (1400 unless stated): Angers v Lorient, Monaco v Brest, Nantes v Auxerre, Toulouse v Ajaccio, Lyon v Clermont (1600), Lens v Paris Saint Germain (1945).

Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1) TENNIS -- Day Four of the United Cup mixed team event in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney with 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal and women's number one Iga Swiatek in doubles action (from 0000).

Picture.

(TENNIS-ATP-WTA-UNITED) -- First day of the WTA Adelaide tournament (TENNIS-WTA-AUS) MOTORSPORT -- The first stage of the 45th Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a 603km run including 368km of timed specials.

Picture. (AUTO-RALLY-MOTO-DAKAR) RUGBY UNION -- French Top 14: Clermont v Toulouse (2000). Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) -- English Premiership: Northampton Saints v Harlequins (1500) (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- URC: Cardiff v Ospreys (1500), Scarlets v Dragons (1715), Ulster v Munster (1715), Leinster v Connacht (1935).

(RUGBYU-URC) SKI JUMPING -- Four Hills, 2nd round at Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Picture (1300) (SKI-JUMP-FOURHILLS-GER) BASKETBALL -- NBA (from 0000 Sunday): Brooklyn at Charlotte, Cleveland at Chicago, New York at Houston, Dallas at San Antonio, New Orleans at Memphis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, Miami at Utah.

Picture. (BASKET-NBA) AMERICAN FOOTBALL-- NFL: League-leading Philadelphia will try to clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs when they host New Orleans. Picture. (AMFOOT-NFL)