UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Agenda For Sunday, January 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 08:10 AM

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, January 1

Paris, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, January 1 (all times GMT): + Chelsea and Tottenham in Premier League action + Nadal, Swiatek at United Cup mixed team event + Paris Saint-Germain in French Ligue 1 action + First stage of 45th Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia + Second round of Four Hills ski jump FOOTBALL -- English Premier League: Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400), Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (1630).

Coverage by Steve Griffiths. Picture (FBL-ENG-PR) -- English Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Cardiff(1200), Blackpool v Sunderland, Coventry v Bristol City, Huddersfield v Luton, Millwall v Rotherham (FBL-ENG) -- French Ligue 1 (1400 unless stated): Angers v Lorient, Monaco v Brest, Nantes v Auxerre, Toulouse v Ajaccio, Lyon v Clermont (1600), Lens v Paris Saint Germain (1945).

Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1) TENNIS -- Day Four of the United Cup mixed team event in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney with 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal and women's number one Iga Swiatek in doubles action (from 0000).

Picture.

(TENNIS-ATP-WTA-UNITED) -- First day of the WTA Adelaide tournament (TENNIS-WTA-AUS) MOTORSPORT -- The first stage of the 45th Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a 603km run including 368km of timed specials.

Picture. (AUTO-RALLY-MOTO-DAKAR) RUGBY UNION -- French Top 14: Clermont v Toulouse (2000). Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14) -- English Premiership: Northampton Saints v Harlequins (1500) (RUGBYU-ENG-PR) -- URC: Cardiff v Ospreys (1500), Scarlets v Dragons (1715), Ulster v Munster (1715), Leinster v Connacht (1935).

(RUGBYU-URC) SKI JUMPING -- Four Hills, 2nd round at Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Picture (1300) (SKI-JUMP-FOURHILLS-GER) BASKETBALL -- NBA (from 0000 Sunday): Brooklyn at Charlotte, Cleveland at Chicago, New York at Houston, Dallas at San Antonio, New Orleans at Memphis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, Miami at Utah.

Picture. (BASKET-NBA) AMERICAN FOOTBALL-- NFL: League-leading Philadelphia will try to clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs when they host New Orleans. Picture. (AMFOOT-NFL)

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Adelaide Brisbane Perth Sydney Brest San Antonio Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Auxerre Toulouse Lyon Monaco Dakar Sunderland Bristol Coventry Blackpool Luton Nottingham Cardiff Charlotte Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis New Orleans Dallas Philadelphia Detroit Houston Miami Chicago New York Saudi Arabia Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira January Women Sunday Event All From PSG Chelsea Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

7 hours ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

13 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

13 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

13 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

13 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.