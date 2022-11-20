Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, November 20 (all times GMT): + World Cup kicks off in Qatar + Djokovic v Ruud in ATP Finals + Verstappen on pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix + Jon Rahm leads the European golf tour's season-ending Championship + Rugby World Cup hosts France play Japan FOOTBALL -- Hosts Qatar kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (1600) (FBL-WC-2022) FORMULA ONE -- World champion Max Verstappen on pole for season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

(1300) Picture (AUTO-PRIX-UAE) TENNIS -- Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud for the ATP Finals title in Turin. Picture. (TENNIS-ATP-MASTERS) RUGBY UNION -- Autumn International: France v Japan at Toulouse (1300).

Coverage by Illtud Dafydd (RUGBYU-FRA-JPN) cricket -- New Zealand v India, 2nd T20, Mount Maunganui (0630) (CRICKET-NZL-IND) ALPINE SKIING -- Women's World Cup slalom at Levi, Finland (1st run 0915; 2nd 1215)) (SKI-WORLD-WOMEN-FIN) FIGURE SKATING -- NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan (FSKATE-JPN) GOLF -- Jon Rahm has a one-shot lead on Matthew Fitzpatrick going into the final day of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (GOLF-EUR-UAE) -- USPGA at St.

Simons Island, Georgia (GOLF-USPGA) -- LPGA at Naples, Florida (GOLF-USLPGA) BASKETBALL-- Seven games in the NBA (from 2300). Picture. (BASKET-NBA)