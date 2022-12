AFP Sports Diary for December 3 to December 30

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022