Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :AFP sports Diary for July 30 to August 26: Saturday, July 30 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) FOOTBALL: English Community Shield at Leicester - Liverpool v Manchester City; German Super Cup - Bayern Munich v Leipzig; Start of Scottish Premiership season TENNIS: ATP Atlanta (until July 31); Kitzbuhel (ends); Umag (until July 31); WTA Prague (until July 31); Warsaw (until July 31) GOLF: European Tour at Hero Open, St Andrews (until July 31), USPGA at Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (until July 31), USLPGA at Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald (until July 31), LIV tour at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey (until July 31) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (till August 5), Women's Tour de France (until July 31) cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 1st T20I Sunday, July 31 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) FOOTBALL: Women's Euro 2022 Final - England v Germany, Wembley TENNIS: ATP Atlanta (ends); ATP Umag (ends); WTA Prague (ends); WTA Warsaw (ends) GOLF: European Tour at Hero Open, St Andrews (ends), USPGA at Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit (ends), USLPGA at Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald (ends), LIV tour at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey (ends) CRICKET: England v South Africa at Southampton, 3rd T20I; Scotland v New Zealand at Edinburgh, Only ODI; Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 2nd T20I FORMULA ONE: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5), Women's Tour de France (ends) Monday, August 1 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5) CRICKET: West Indies v India at Basseterre, 2nd T20I Tuesday, August 2 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) FOOTBALL: Champions League, third qualifying round, first-leg matches; UEFA Champions League play-off round draw TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5) CRICKET: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 3rd T20I; West Indies v India at Basseterre, 3rd T20I Wednesday, August 3 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) CRICKET: Ireland v South Africa 1st T20I, Bristol, England FOOTBALL: Champions League, third qualifying round, first-leg matches TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5) CRICKET: Ireland v South Africa at Bristol, 1st T20I Thursday, August 4 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) CRICKET: Netherlands v New Zealand 1st T20I, The Hague TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5) RALLYING: Rally of Finland (until August 7) NFL: Pre-season opens with Hall of Fame Game GOLF: European Tour at Cazoo Open, Newport, Wales (until August 7), USPGA at Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club (until August 7), USLPGA at AIG Women's Open, Muirfield (until August 7) FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League, third qualifying round, first leg Friday, August 5 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) CRICKET: Ireland v South Africa 2nd T20I, Bristol; Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 1st ODI; Netherlands v New Zealand at The Hague, 2nd T20I (day/night) FOOTBALL: English Premier League, French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga seasons start TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) CYCLING: Tour of Poland (until August 5) RALLYING: Rally of Finland (until August 7) GOLF: European Tour at Cazoo Open, Newport, Wales (until August 7), USPGA at Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club (until August 7), USLPGA at AIG Women's Open, Muirfield (until August 7) Saturday, August 6 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) CRICKET: West Indies v India at Lauderhill, 4th T20I TENNIS: ATP Washington (until August 7); WTA San Jose and Washington (until August 7) RALLYING: Rally of Finland (until August 7) GOLF: European Tour at Cazoo Open, Newport, Wales (until August 7), USPGA at Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club (until August 7), USLPGA at AIG Women's Open, Muirfield (until August 7) ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Silesia RUGBY UNION: Rugby Championship - South Africa v New Zealand at Nelspruit; Argentina v Australia at Mendoza Sunday, August 7 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (until August 8) TENNIS: ATP Washington; WTA San Jose and Washington end) RALLYING: Rally of Finland (ends) GOLF: European Tour at Cazoo Open, Newport, Wales (ends), USPGA at Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club (ends), USLPGA at AIG Women's Open, Muirfield (ends) MOTORCYCLING: British MotoGP, Silverstone CRICKET: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 2nd ODI; West Indies v India at Lauderhill, 5th T20I Monday, August 8 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Birmingham (ends) TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) Tuesday, August 9 CRICKET: Ireland v Afghanistan first T20I, Belfast TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) FOOTBALL: Champions League, third qualifying round, second-leg matches Wednesday, August 10 ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Monaco CRICKET: West Indies v New Zealand first T20I, Kingston; Zimbabwe v Bangladesh at Harare, 3rd ODI TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) FOOTBALL: UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt, Helsinki Thursday, August 11 CRICKET: Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Belfast TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) GOLF: European Tour and LPGA at Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland (until August 14), USPGA at FedEx St.

Jude Invitational TPC, Southwind (until August 14) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League, third qualifying round, 2nd leg Friday, August 12 FOOTBALL: Start of Spanish La Liga season CRICKET: Ireland v Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Belfast, West Indies v New Zealand 2nd T20I, Kingston TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) GOLF: European Tour and LPGA at Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland (until August 14), USPGA at FedEx St.

Jude Invitational TPC, Southwind (until August 14) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Saturday, August 13 TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (until August 14); WTA at Toronto (until August 14) GOLF: European Tour and LPGA at Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland (until August 14), USPGA at FedEx St.

Jude Invitational TPC, Southwind (until August 14) FOOTBALL: Start of Italian Serie A season RUGBY UNION: Rugby Championship - South Africa v New Zealand at Johannesburg; Argentina v Australia at San Juan SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Sunday, August 14 TENNIS: ATP at Montreal (ends); WTA at Toronto (ends) GOLF: European Tour and LPGA at Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland (ends), USPGA at FedEx St.

Jude Invitational TPC, Southwind (ends) CRICKET: West Indies v New Zealand at Kingston, 3rd T20I SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Monday, August 15 CRICKET: Ireland v Afghanistan at Belfast, 4th T20I TENNIS: ATP at Cincinnati (ends August 21); WTA at Vancouver (ends August 21); ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (until Aug 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Tuesday, August 16 CRICKET: Netherlands v Pakistan at Rotterdam, 1st ODI TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends August 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, first leg Wednesday, August 17 CRICKET: England v South Africa at Lord's, 1st Test (ends August 21); Ireland v Afghanistan at Belfast, 5th T20I; West Indies v New Zealand at Bridgetown, 1st ODI (day/night) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends August 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, first leg Thursday, August 18 CRICKET: England v South Africa at Lord's, 1st Test (ends August 21); Zimbabwe v India at Harare, 1st ODI; Netherlands v Pakistan at Rotterdam, 2nd ODI TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends August 21) GOLF: USPGA at BMW Championship in Delaware (ends August 21); EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague (ends August 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) RALLYING: Rally of Belgium (until Aug 21) FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League, play-off round, 1st leg SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Friday, August 19 CRICKET: England v South Africa at Lord's, 1st Test (ends August 21); West Indies v New Zealand at Bridgetown, 2nd ODI TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends August 21) GOLF: USPGA at BMW Championship in Delaware (ends August 21); EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague (ends August 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) RALLYING: Rally of Belgium (until Aug 21) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Saturday, August 20 BOXING: World heavyweight championship: Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk, Jeddah CRICKET: England v South Africa at Lord's, 1st Test (ends August 21); Zimbabwe v India at Harare, 2nd ODI TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends August 21) GOLF: USPGA at BMW Championship in Delaware (ends August 21); EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague (ends August 21) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (until Aug 21) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) RALLYING: Rally of Belgium (until Aug 21) SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (until Aug 21) Sunday, August 21 CRICKET: England v South Africa at Lord's, 1st Test (ends); Netherlands v Pakistan at Rotterdam, 3rd ODI; West Indies v New Zealand at Bridgetown, 3rd ODI TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends); ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) GOLF: USPGA at BMW Championship in Delaware (ends); EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague (ends) ATHLETICS: European Championships, Munich (ends) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) RALLYING: Rally of Belgium (ends) MOTOR CYCLING: Austrian MotoGP, Spielberg SWIMMING: European Championships, Rome (ends) Monday, August 22 CRICKET: Zimbabwe v India at Harare, 3rd ODI TENNIS: ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) Tuesday, August 23 TENNIS: ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, 2nd leg Wednesday, August 24 TENNIS: ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, 2nd leg Thursday, August 25 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, group stage draw; UEFA Europa League, play-off round, 2nd leg TENNIS: ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) CRICKET: England v South Africa at Manchester, 2nd Test (until August 29) GOLF: EPGA at European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta; LPGA at CP Women's Open, Ottawa (until Aug 28) Friday, August 26 FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League, group stage draw TENNIS: ATP at Winston Salem; WTA at Cleveland (until August 27) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana (until Sept 11) CRICKET: England v South Africa at Manchester, 2nd Test (until August 29)ATHLETICS: Lausanne Diamond LeagueGOLF: EPGA at European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta; LPGA at CP Women's Open, Ottawa (until Aug 28)