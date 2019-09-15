AFP Sunday Economics Advisory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :We will move the following business and economics stories: + Blame game as wheels come off India's auto sector + Threat of hard Brexit looms over French fishing fleet + The perennial problem of Italy's agro-mafia + The big business of classic tv for streaming giants + US Fed to cut rates again as optimism is tested + Large US banks sweating the move to lower interest rates + Bolivia, with huge untapped reserves, gears up for soaring lithium demand India-transport-automobile-economy,FOCUS NEW DELHI When India's finance minister claimed that a preference by millennials for ride-hailing apps was contributing to a painful slump in car sales, it sparked an online backlash from furious youngsters.

650 words by Glenda Kwek with Archana Thiyagarajan. Video. Picture Britain-France-fishing-Brexit-politics,FOCUS GRANVILLE, France Tension is rising between French fisherman and their colleagues across the waters, with the prospect of their boats being barred from British waters if Brexit finally happens.

700 words by Nicolas Gubert Italy-agriculture-food,FOCUS MILAN Thousands of exploited workers who are paid a pittance to work in unacceptable conditions: welcome to the dark side of Italy's world famous agriculture, and the shadowy role of the mafia.

600 words by Celine Cornu Entertainment-US-television-internet,FOCUS NEW YORK How many hundreds of millions of Dollars would you pay for reruns of "Friends," the American version of "The Office" or "The Big Bang Theory"? If you are a streaming powerhouse, the answer is: quite a few.

900 words by Thomas Urbain. File picture US-economy-bank-rate-politics,ADVANCER WASHINGTON Facing a dauntingly uncertain economic horizon and ceaselessly pelted with insults and demands for stimulus from the US president, the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates cut in the coming week.

650 words by Douglas Gillison US-banking-rate-loans,FOCUS NEW YORK President Donald Trump's attacks on the US Federal Reserve make financial markets cringe, but his demands for zero interest rates makes banks sweat.

650 words by John Biers Bolivia-lithium-environment-mining,FOCUS SALAR DE UYUNI, BoliviaOver 3,600 meters above sea level on the blinding white plain of the world's largest salt flat, landlocked Bolivia is dramatically ramping up production of lithium to cope with soaring global demand for the prized electric-battery metal.

