UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:10 AM

AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS KHARTOUM (Sudan): Swearing in of Sudan's transitional prime minister COPENHAGEN (Denmark): Doorstep of Danish PM after Trump cancelled his visit to Denmark BERLIN (Germany): Chancellor Angela Merkel receives British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Chancellery + NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON (United States): US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus holds press briefing - LIVE 1730 GMT MONTREAL (Canada): Trudeau gives an address at think tank on next G7 summit - EDIT 1900 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SAN PEDRO SULA (Honduras): 'Tuxtla Mechanism' Central America bloc countries meet amidst migration crisis - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Finals of 2019 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup - EDIT TBC PANAMA CITY (Panama): Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan meets with Panamanian President Lorentino Cortizo - EDIT TBC SALVADOR (Brazil): March for Climate - LIVE 1720 GMT SALVADOR (Brazil): Interview with Salvador mayor Antonio Carlos Magalhaes during the Latin America regional climate week - EDIT 2000 GMT PORTO VELHO (Brazil): Forest fires ravage Brazil's Amazon - 2300 GMT ROBORÉ (Bolivia): Wild fires destroys acres of Amazon forest in Bolivia - EDIT 2355 GMT + EUROPE BERLIN (Germany): Chancellor Angela Merkel receives British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Chancellery - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES BERLIN (Germany): . Press statement by Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1613 GMT HENDAYE (France): Opening of the G7 "counter-summit" a few days before the official summit. - EDIT TBA COPENHAGEN (Denmark): Doorstep of Danish PM after Trump cancelled his visit to Denmark: - EDIT 1730 GMT HELSINKI (Finland): Vladimir Putin visits, meets President Niinisto for talks on Russia-EU ties - press conference - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1430 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA KHARTOUM (Sudan): Swearing in of Sudan's transitional prime minister - EDIT 2000 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA BUJUMBURA (Burundi): Burundi opposition says 18 offices vandalised in two months - EDIT 2000 GMT ABUJA (Nigeria): Nigerian President Buhari to inaugurate new cabinet - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1008 GMT LUANDA (Angola): Ugandan, Rwandan leaders in Angola for talks where they are expected to sign an agreement on border row - EDIT 2100 GMT + FEATURES MOSCOW (Russia): Postwoman on DIY monster truck gives lifeline to tiny Siberia village - EDIT 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA OTTAWA (Canada): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits - EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN ROBORÉ (Bolivia): Follow-up as wild fires destroys acres of Amazon forest in Bolivia - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES SALVADOR (Brazil): Latin American regional climate week: Political leaders attend tree-planting ceremony - EDIT TBA . Political leaders hold main discussions - LIVE 1200 GMT HAVANA (Cuba): Cuban brand Clandestina accuses Zara label of copying its designs - EDIT 0900 GMT BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Trade unions and social movements protest against Argentine President Mauricio Macri's economic policies - EDIT 2200 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh): Planned return of some rohingya refugees - EDIT TBA + EUROPE THE HAGUE (Netherlands): German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes to The Hague to discuss climate with Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

EDIT TBA - LIVE TBA KIEV (Ukraine): Activists rally to protest ban on unvaccinated children in schools - EDIT ON MERIT - TBA VALLESECO (Spain): Spanish PM visits fire-ravaged Gran Canaria - EDIT TBC DRESDEN (Germany): Verdict expected in trial of a Syrian man accused of a knife killing that sparked racist street violence and far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz last year - EDIT TBA ROME (Italy): Follow-up of the government crisis with political consultations of the President Matarella - REGULAR UPDATES HENDAYE (France): Continuation of the G7 "counter-summit" a few days before the opening of the official summit. - EDIT TBA BIARRITZ (France): Security barriers are set up ahead of G7 summit - LIVE 0750 GMT ROME (Italy): . Brothers of Italy party - LIVE 0800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . Democrat party - LIVE 0900 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . Forza Italia party - LIVE 1000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW PARIS (France): Macron hosts British PM Johnson for talks: Arrival and joint statements - LIVE 1100 GMT PRISTINA (Kosovo): Kosovo lawmakers to hold vote on dissolving parliament for new elections - EDIT 1300 GMT PARIS (France): Macron hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis for talks - LIVE 1300 GMT PARIS (France): Macron hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis for talks: Top of the meeting - LIVE 1315 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): London Zoo holds annual weigh-in of its animals - EDIT 1400 GMT ROME (Italy): . Salvini's league party - LIVE 1400 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . 5 stars movement party - LIVE 1500 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BERLIN (Germany): Press preview on the Timeride, a Berlin start-up that's going to be offering Virtual Reality tours through a still-divided Berlin - EDIT 1700 GMT TBC + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA KISMAYO (Somalia): Presidential vote in semi-autonomous region of Jubaland - EDIT TBA CAPE TOWN (South Africa): President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Assembly - SOURCE: South Africa Parliament Channel LIVE 1200 GMT/1700 GMT + SPORT * AFPTV Sport subscribers only: SHANGHAI (China): Top video gamers gather for Dota2 competition dubbed The International - EDIT TBA QUINTA DO LAGO: Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland. Ireland training - EDIT 0900 GMT QUINTA DO LAGO: Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland. Ireland presser and annoncement of World Cup squad - EDIT 1200 GMT MUNICH (Germany): Football/Bundesliga. Schalke 04-Bayern Munich. Bayern pre-match presser - EDIT 1600 GMT FLORENCE (Italy): Football/Serie A. Former French international Ribery presented at new club Fiorentina - EDIT 1900 GMT + FEATURES TEL AVIV (Israel): Tel Aviv's beaches fall foul of Israel's passion for plastic - EDIT 0100 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): Aguilas Negras (Black Eagles), the 'brand' that narcos, paramilitaries or state agents hide behind to terrorize Colombia - EDIT 0500 GMT JAMESTOWN (United States): Ahead of the 400th anniversary of the first slaves who arrived in the US, a look at the legacy of "Angela", the first African woman documented in Virginia - EDIT 0700 GMT Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

Related Topics

Assembly Somalia National Assembly Prime Minister Protest Bangladesh Syria Ukraine Washington Parliament Germany Buenos Aires Porto Velho Salvador Bujumbura Shanghai Bogota Helsinki Biarritz Chemnitz Dresden San Pedro Sula Florence Pristina The Hague Panama City Vladimir Putin Cape Town Khartoum Virginia Jamestown Ireland Argentina United Kingdom Burundi Bolivia South Africa United States Finland Colombia Nigeria Netherlands Honduras Denmark Middle East Justin Trudeau Angela Merkel Government Refugee Cabinet Agreement Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

55 minutes ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

54 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

1 hour ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.