AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS KHARTOUM (Sudan): Swearing in of Sudan's transitional prime minister COPENHAGEN (Denmark): Doorstep of Danish PM after Trump cancelled his visit to Denmark BERLIN (Germany): Chancellor Angela Merkel receives British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Chancellery + NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON (United States): US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus holds press briefing - LIVE 1730 GMT MONTREAL (Canada): Trudeau gives an address at think tank on next G7 summit - EDIT 1900 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SAN PEDRO SULA (Honduras): 'Tuxtla Mechanism' Central America bloc countries meet amidst migration crisis - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Finals of 2019 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup - EDIT TBC PANAMA CITY (Panama): Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan meets with Panamanian President Lorentino Cortizo - EDIT TBC SALVADOR (Brazil): March for Climate - LIVE 1720 GMT SALVADOR (Brazil): Interview with Salvador mayor Antonio Carlos Magalhaes during the Latin America regional climate week - EDIT 2000 GMT PORTO VELHO (Brazil): Forest fires ravage Brazil's Amazon - 2300 GMT ROBORÉ (Bolivia): Wild fires destroys acres of Amazon forest in Bolivia - EDIT 2355 GMT + EUROPE BERLIN (Germany): Chancellor Angela Merkel receives British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Chancellery - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES BERLIN (Germany): . Press statement by Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1613 GMT HENDAYE (France): Opening of the G7 "counter-summit" a few days before the official summit. - EDIT TBA COPENHAGEN (Denmark): Doorstep of Danish PM after Trump cancelled his visit to Denmark: - EDIT 1730 GMT HELSINKI (Finland): Vladimir Putin visits, meets President Niinisto for talks on Russia-EU ties - press conference - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1430 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA KHARTOUM (Sudan): Swearing in of Sudan's transitional prime minister - EDIT 2000 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA BUJUMBURA (Burundi): Burundi opposition says 18 offices vandalised in two months - EDIT 2000 GMT ABUJA (Nigeria): Nigerian President Buhari to inaugurate new cabinet - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1008 GMT LUANDA (Angola): Ugandan, Rwandan leaders in Angola for talks where they are expected to sign an agreement on border row - EDIT 2100 GMT + FEATURES MOSCOW (Russia): Postwoman on DIY monster truck gives lifeline to tiny Siberia village - EDIT 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA OTTAWA (Canada): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits - EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN ROBORÉ (Bolivia): Follow-up as wild fires destroys acres of Amazon forest in Bolivia - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES SALVADOR (Brazil): Latin American regional climate week: Political leaders attend tree-planting ceremony - EDIT TBA . Political leaders hold main discussions - LIVE 1200 GMT HAVANA (Cuba): Cuban brand Clandestina accuses Zara label of copying its designs - EDIT 0900 GMT BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Trade unions and social movements protest against Argentine President Mauricio Macri's economic policies - EDIT 2200 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh): Planned return of some rohingya refugees - EDIT TBA + EUROPE THE HAGUE (Netherlands): German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes to The Hague to discuss climate with Dutch PM Mark Rutte.

EDIT TBA - LIVE TBA KIEV (Ukraine): Activists rally to protest ban on unvaccinated children in schools - EDIT ON MERIT - TBA VALLESECO (Spain): Spanish PM visits fire-ravaged Gran Canaria - EDIT TBC DRESDEN (Germany): Verdict expected in trial of a Syrian man accused of a knife killing that sparked racist street violence and far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz last year - EDIT TBA ROME (Italy): Follow-up of the government crisis with political consultations of the President Matarella - REGULAR UPDATES HENDAYE (France): Continuation of the G7 "counter-summit" a few days before the opening of the official summit. - EDIT TBA BIARRITZ (France): Security barriers are set up ahead of G7 summit - LIVE 0750 GMT ROME (Italy): . Brothers of Italy party - LIVE 0800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . Democrat party - LIVE 0900 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . Forza Italia party - LIVE 1000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW PARIS (France): Macron hosts British PM Johnson for talks: Arrival and joint statements - LIVE 1100 GMT PRISTINA (Kosovo): Kosovo lawmakers to hold vote on dissolving parliament for new elections - EDIT 1300 GMT PARIS (France): Macron hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis for talks - LIVE 1300 GMT PARIS (France): Macron hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis for talks: Top of the meeting - LIVE 1315 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): London Zoo holds annual weigh-in of its animals - EDIT 1400 GMT ROME (Italy): . Salvini's league party - LIVE 1400 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ROME (Italy): . 5 stars movement party - LIVE 1500 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BERLIN (Germany): Press preview on the Timeride, a Berlin start-up that's going to be offering Virtual Reality tours through a still-divided Berlin - EDIT 1700 GMT TBC + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA KISMAYO (Somalia): Presidential vote in semi-autonomous region of Jubaland - EDIT TBA CAPE TOWN (South Africa): President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Assembly - SOURCE: South Africa Parliament Channel LIVE 1200 GMT/1700 GMT + SPORT * AFPTV Sport subscribers only: SHANGHAI (China): Top video gamers gather for Dota2 competition dubbed The International - EDIT TBA QUINTA DO LAGO: Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland. Ireland training - EDIT 0900 GMT QUINTA DO LAGO: Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland. Ireland presser and annoncement of World Cup squad - EDIT 1200 GMT MUNICH (Germany): Football/Bundesliga. Schalke 04-Bayern Munich. Bayern pre-match presser - EDIT 1600 GMT FLORENCE (Italy): Football/Serie A. Former French international Ribery presented at new club Fiorentina - EDIT 1900 GMT + FEATURES TEL AVIV (Israel): Tel Aviv's beaches fall foul of Israel's passion for plastic - EDIT 0100 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): Aguilas Negras (Black Eagles), the 'brand' that narcos, paramilitaries or state agents hide behind to terrorize Colombia - EDIT 0500 GMT JAMESTOWN (United States): Ahead of the 400th anniversary of the first slaves who arrived in the US, a look at the legacy of "Angela", the first African woman documented in Virginia - EDIT 0700 GMT Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63