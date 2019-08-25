UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com LONDON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit BRASILIA (Brazil): Ministers explain military deployment to fight fires + EUROPE BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit .Emmanuel Macron welcomes heads of state and government for informal dinner - EDIT TBA .Heads of state welcomed by French president Emmanuel Macron - LIVE 1730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Photo of delegation heads at G7 summit - LIVE 1800 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW LISBON (Portugal): Protest against increase in fires in Amazon - EDIT 2200 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA MANAMA (Bahrain): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bahrain - EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN PORTO VELHO (Brazil): Wildfires still active in Brazil's Rondonia State - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES MANAUS (Brazil): Flyover over the Amazon forest in Amazonas state - EDIT 2200 GMT QUITO (Ecuador): Last day Venezuelans can enter Ecuador without a visa - EDIT TBC BRASILIA (Brazil): Defence, environment ministers explain military deployment to fight fires - EDIT 1830 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Firefighters combat wildfires still active in the Bolivian rainforest - EDIT 1900 GMT MONTERREY (Mexico): Memorial for Mexican musician Celso Pina, the "Accordion Rebel" - EDIT 1900 GMT GUADALAJARA (Mexico): Mariachis try to beat Guinness Record of largest number of couples dancing to traditional mariachi music - EDIT 2345 GMT + SPORT MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Football/Premier League. Manchester United-Crystal Palace post-match presser - EDIT 1900 GMT BARCELONA (Spain): Football/Liga. Barcelona-Real Betis. Barcelona pre-match training and presser - EDIT 1900 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland World Cup preparation game. Post-match presser - EDIT 1930 GMT TORREVIEJA (Spain): Cycling/Vuelta. Stage 1 highlights - EDIT 2100 GMT PARMA (Italy): Football/Serie A. Parma-Juventus post-match presser - EDIT 2130 GMT LIVERPOOL (United Kingdom): Football/ Premier League. Liverpool-Arsenal post-match presser - EDIT 2230 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019 + EUROPE BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit .The spouses of heads of state visit the Basque region - EDIT TBC .First G7 working session - LIVE 0730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW . Bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson - EDIT 0730 GMT .

Bilateral meetings - LIVE 0915 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Macron holds bilateral meeting - LIVE 0915 GMT .Protests set to take place against the G7 summit - LIVE 1000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .UK's PM Johnson meets with EU's Tusk - LIVE 1020 GMT . Bilateral meeting between Donald Tusk and Boris Johnson - EDIT 1130 GMT .African heads of state and government welcomed at summit - LIVE 1245 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Presser on Sahel region - LIVE 1445 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Bilateral meetings - LIVE 1500 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Partners India, Australia, Spain, Chile welcomed at summit - LIVE 1715 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Official family photo from summit - LIVE 1730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW LONDON (United Kingdom): Notting Hill Carnival takes place - EDIT TBC PARIS (France): Parade to mark 75th anniversary of the liberation of Paris - LIVE 1300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA AL-KHAZER (Iraq): Desperate Iraqis opt for camps over ruined hometowns - PKG 0200 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA BONSASO (Ghana): Ghana backs rubber to bring bounce to economy - PKG 0100 GMT LUSAKA (Zambia): Zambia aims to become hub for precious jewels - EDIT 0100 GMT ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast): Ivory Coast's 'Floating Island' points to greener tourism - EDIT 0100 GMT STEENKAMPSKRAAL (South Africa): South African mine boasts with highest rare earths grade in the world - EDIT 0100 GMT NAIROBI (Kenya): First population census in a decade - EDIT 1000 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC KUTUPALONG (Bangladesh): Two-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis - EDIT TBA SHANGHAI (China): US chain Costco opens first China store - EDIT 0400 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Activists protest violence against women on anniversary of student's murder - LIVE 1700 GMT GUADALAJARA (Mexico): Hundreds of mariachis gather for the Mariachi International Fair - EDIT 2345 GMT + SPORT TOKYO (Japan): Oly-2020. Events to mark one-year countdown to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - EDIT TBA SHANGHAI (China): Final day of Dota2 competition dubbed The International - EDIT 1100 GMT CALPE (Spain): Cycling/Vuelta. Stage 2 highlights - EDIT 1800 GMT * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only + FEATURES SUTTON (Canada): French luxury drives growing demand for glamping in North American wilds - EDIT 0700 GMT Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

Related Topics

India Africa Murder Prime Minister Protest Australia Bangladesh Europe China Canada Narendra Modi France Student Trump La Paz Manama Porto Velho Manaus Brasilia London Liverpool Shanghai Quito Biarritz Parma Abidjan Tokyo Nairobi Guadalajara Monterrey Mexico City Lisbon Barcelona Manchester Lusaka Ivory Coast Italy Ecuador Bahrain Brazil United Kingdom Bolivia Portugal South Africa Zambia Ghana Mexico Middle East August Women Sunday Family Government Premier League

Recent Stories

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

54 minutes ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

1 hour ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

1 hour ago

Valverde wants more from Griezmann as Messi doubtf ..

1 hour ago

Qasim hails Sindh Cabinet for approval of Special ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.