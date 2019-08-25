AFPTV Advisory 1700 GMT

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com LONDON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit BRASILIA (Brazil): Ministers explain military deployment to fight fires + EUROPE BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit .Emmanuel Macron welcomes heads of state and government for informal dinner - EDIT TBA .Heads of state welcomed by French president Emmanuel Macron - LIVE 1730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Photo of delegation heads at G7 summit - LIVE 1800 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW LISBON (Portugal): Protest against increase in fires in Amazon - EDIT 2200 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA MANAMA (Bahrain): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bahrain - EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN PORTO VELHO (Brazil): Wildfires still active in Brazil's Rondonia State - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES MANAUS (Brazil): Flyover over the Amazon forest in Amazonas state - EDIT 2200 GMT QUITO (Ecuador): Last day Venezuelans can enter Ecuador without a visa - EDIT TBC BRASILIA (Brazil): Defence, environment ministers explain military deployment to fight fires - EDIT 1830 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Firefighters combat wildfires still active in the Bolivian rainforest - EDIT 1900 GMT MONTERREY (Mexico): Memorial for Mexican musician Celso Pina, the "Accordion Rebel" - EDIT 1900 GMT GUADALAJARA (Mexico): Mariachis try to beat Guinness Record of largest number of couples dancing to traditional mariachi music - EDIT 2345 GMT + SPORT MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Football/Premier League. Manchester United-Crystal Palace post-match presser - EDIT 1900 GMT BARCELONA (Spain): Football/Liga. Barcelona-Real Betis. Barcelona pre-match training and presser - EDIT 1900 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Rugby/WC-2019. England-Ireland World Cup preparation game. Post-match presser - EDIT 1930 GMT TORREVIEJA (Spain): Cycling/Vuelta. Stage 1 highlights - EDIT 2100 GMT PARMA (Italy): Football/Serie A. Parma-Juventus post-match presser - EDIT 2130 GMT LIVERPOOL (United Kingdom): Football/ Premier League. Liverpool-Arsenal post-match presser - EDIT 2230 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019 + EUROPE BIARRITZ (France): G7 summit .The spouses of heads of state visit the Basque region - EDIT TBC .First G7 working session - LIVE 0730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW . Bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson - EDIT 0730 GMT .

Bilateral meetings - LIVE 0915 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Macron holds bilateral meeting - LIVE 0915 GMT .Protests set to take place against the G7 summit - LIVE 1000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .UK's PM Johnson meets with EU's Tusk - LIVE 1020 GMT . Bilateral meeting between Donald Tusk and Boris Johnson - EDIT 1130 GMT .African heads of state and government welcomed at summit - LIVE 1245 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Presser on Sahel region - LIVE 1445 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Bilateral meetings - LIVE 1500 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Partners India, Australia, Spain, Chile welcomed at summit - LIVE 1715 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW .Official family photo from summit - LIVE 1730 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW LONDON (United Kingdom): Notting Hill Carnival takes place - EDIT TBC PARIS (France): Parade to mark 75th anniversary of the liberation of Paris - LIVE 1300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA AL-KHAZER (Iraq): Desperate Iraqis opt for camps over ruined hometowns - PKG 0200 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA BONSASO (Ghana): Ghana backs rubber to bring bounce to economy - PKG 0100 GMT LUSAKA (Zambia): Zambia aims to become hub for precious jewels - EDIT 0100 GMT ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast): Ivory Coast's 'Floating Island' points to greener tourism - EDIT 0100 GMT STEENKAMPSKRAAL (South Africa): South African mine boasts with highest rare earths grade in the world - EDIT 0100 GMT NAIROBI (Kenya): First population census in a decade - EDIT 1000 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC KUTUPALONG (Bangladesh): Two-year anniversary of Rohingya crisis - EDIT TBA SHANGHAI (China): US chain Costco opens first China store - EDIT 0400 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Activists protest violence against women on anniversary of student's murder - LIVE 1700 GMT GUADALAJARA (Mexico): Hundreds of mariachis gather for the Mariachi International Fair - EDIT 2345 GMT + SPORT TOKYO (Japan): Oly-2020. Events to mark one-year countdown to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - EDIT TBA SHANGHAI (China): Final day of Dota2 competition dubbed The International - EDIT 1100 GMT CALPE (Spain): Cycling/Vuelta. Stage 2 highlights - EDIT 1800 GMT * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only + FEATURES SUTTON (Canada): French luxury drives growing demand for glamping in North American wilds - EDIT 0700 GMT