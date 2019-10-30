UrduPoint.com
AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA SANTA ROSA (United States): Firefighters battle flames in the Kincaid blaze. EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN LA PAZ (Bolivia): Opposition rally against the reelection of Evo Morales in front of the presidential palace - EDIT 1900 GMT SANTIAGO (Chile): Demonstrators organize the second "biggest march of Chile" at Italy Square in Santiago - LIVE 2100 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW MORELIA (Mexico): Mexicans pick cempasuchil flowers ahead of the Day of the Dead - EDIT 2355 GMT Mexico City (Mexico): Presser of Mexican rock band Cafe Tacuba as they celebrate 30 years of career - EDIT 2355 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC SRINAGAR (India): Far-right Euro MPs lead landmark trip to Indian Kashmir - EDIT TBC + EUROPE LONDON (United Kingdom): British MPs debate and vote on whether to hold an early general election on December 12 - LIVE TBA .Vote on bill - LIVE TBA .Reaction - EDIT TBC PARIS (France): French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the European Jewish Centre. - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1700 GMT GENEVA (Switzerland): Press briefing by Foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syria - LIVE 2000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW GENEVA (Switzerland): Press stakeout by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Joel D. Rayburn - EDIT 2030 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW DOHA (Qatar): Chairman of Munich Security Conference offer press statement at Doha's core group meeting - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE TBC BAGHDAD (Iraq): Anti-government protests continue in Iraq - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES IDLIB (Syria): Syrians in Idlib react to news of Islamic State (IS) group chief Baghdadi - EDIT 1900 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA BANGUI (Central African Republic): Huge floods leave thousands homeless - EDIT TBA WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA SANTA ROSA (United States): Monitoring as expected strong winds threaten to fan fires - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW WASHINGTON (United States): Boeing CEO testifies at Congress on 737 MAX following two crashes - LIVE TBC EDIT 1500 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SANTIAGO (Chile): Coverage of street protests in Chile - LIVE, EDIT TBA + ASIA PACIFIC SEOUL (South Korea): Choi Soon-sil arrives at Seoul High Court for retrial. - LIVE 0130 GMT SRINAGAR (India): Far-right Euro MPs lead landmark trip to Indian Kashmir - EDIT TBC + EUROPE LONDON (United Kingdom): .Survivors' groups respond to report's publication - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW LONDON (United Kingdom): First report by Grenfell Tower fire inquiry to be published - TBA LONDON (United Kingdom): .Chair of Grenfell Inquiry releases video statement - EDIT 1000 GMT VATICAN CITY (Holy See): Former Falklands foes to swap Virgin Mary statues at St Peter's - EDIT TBA BUDAPEST (Hungary): Russia President Putin visits - TBA BUDAPEST (Hungary): .

Press conference - LIVE 1600 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BERLIN (Germany): Meet one of the German farmers suing the government over missed climate targets - EDIT 1000 GMT STOCKHOLM (Sweden): Press conference with the Nordic Prime Ministers at Nordic Council Summit - EDIT ON MERIT - LIVE 1020 GMT GENEVA (Switzerland): Opening ceremony of the Syrian constitution talks in Geneva - LIVE 1100 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BERLIN (Germany): Migrant rescue ship ex-captain Carola Rackete presents memoir - EDIT 1100 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions - LIVE 1130 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Prime Minister's Questions - EDIT ON MERIT - LIVE 1200 GMT LANCASTER (UNITED KINGDOM): People react to the outcome of the vote on an anticipated general election - EDIT 1200 GMT TBC Lancaster (United Kingdom): People react to the outcome of the vote on an anticipated general election - EDIT 1200 GMT ROME (Italy): Tourist visits organized by migrants to tell about the Eternal City and their memories from their countries of origin - EDIT 1200 GMT ODESSA (Ukraine): Joint Press Statements by the NATO Secretary General and the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - EDIT ON MERIT - LIVE 1200 GMT BRUSSELS (Belgium): EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses EESC stakeholder meeting - EDIT ON MERIT - LIVE 1400 GMT PARIS (France): 10th Edition of Paris Games Week, showcasing the latest video game technology. - EDIT 1700 GMT PARIS (France): Start of 25th edition of Paris chocolate fair - EDIT 1700 GMT + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA Bandia Sessène (Senegal): Senegal: limestone mines threaten iconic baobabs - EDIT 0300 GMT KERICHO (Kenya): Kenyans urge UN inquiry into alleged colonial land grab - PKG 0400 GMT + SPORT PARIS (France): Football. Exclusive interview with Samuel Eto'o - EDIT 0830 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Oly-2020. Opening plenary session of the IOC coordination commission - EDIT 0900 GMT TURIN (Italy): Football/Serie A. Juventus-Genoa post-match presser - EDIT 2345 GMT + FEATURES BERLIN (Germany): "Streetfishing" craze hist Berlin with dedicated app - EDIT 0200 GMT LORDSTOWN (United States): One year before the 2020 presidential vote, AFP talks to General Motors workers disappointed by Donald Trump's promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. - PKG 0100 GMT (Thursday) PARKLAND (United States): America's gun survivors on life after the bullet - EDIT 0100 GMT (Thursday) * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

