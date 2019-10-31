AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS SIMI VALLEY (United States): 'Easy Fire' threatens Ronald Reagan Presidential library - LIVE, EDIT REGULAR UPDATES - ALREADY FILED 1LV44D/1LV303/1LV3M2 SANTIAGO (Chile): Foreign Minister Teodoro Rivera and Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt hold presser on APEC and COP25 cancellation + NORTH AMERICA SIMI VALLEY (United States): 'Easy Fire' threatens Ronald Reagan Presidential Library - LIVE, EDIT REGULAR UPDATES WASHINGTON (United States): Federal Reserve announces decision on interest rates - EDIT TO FOLLOW - NEW YORK (United States): Interview with a chef after expected vote from new york city council to ban foie gras - EDIT 2200 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN QUITO (Ecuador): OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro holds press conference on democracy in the Americas - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil): Brazil prosecutor holds presser on Marielle Franco case after Bolsonaro denies links to the politician's murder - LIVE 1830 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SANTIAGO (Chile): Foreign Minister Teodoro Rivera and Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt hold presser on APEC and COP25 cancellation - EDIT TO FOLLOW - MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Mexico's AMLO describes capture and release of drug kingpin "El Chapo"'s son, Ovidio Guzman. Video released by govt + soundbites of AMLO - EDIT 1830 GMT LIMA (Peru): Peru Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos on court's decision not to dissolve Parliament - EDIT 1900 GMT QUITO (Ecuador): Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno opens security ministers of the Americas meet to strengthen cooperation - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1500 GMT SANTIAGO (Chile): As Chileans face a 12th day of protests, what has become of their day to day life and what solutions do they envisage? - EDIT 2000 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Opposition leader Carlos Mesa holds presser - EDIT 2015 GMT LIMA (Peru): President Martin Vizcarra meets with foreign press on court decision not to dissolve Peru Congress - EDIT 2030 GMT TORIBÍO (Colombia): Reactions of indigenous inhabitants after the murder of 5 members of their communities. - EDIT 2300 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): President Ivan Duque leads a security council with indigenous leaders to evaluate the acts of violence in which 5 indigenous people from the Nasa community were killed. - EDIT 2300 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Flags, clothing: visual symbols are at play in Bolivia's street protests - EDIT 2300 GMT SAN JOSÉ (Costa Rica): Costa Rica's Carlos Alvarado meets with Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei - EDIT 2300 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC SRINAGAR (India): Far-right Euro MPs lead landmark trip to Indian Kashmir - EDIT TBC + EUROPE LONDON (United Kingdom): Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson holds event ahead of election campaign - EDIT 1830 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Bercow during final day as Speaker of the House of Commons - EDIT 1900 GMT CRAWLEY (United Kingdom): Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn visits hospital following election vote - EDIT 1900 GMT BUDAPEST (Hungary): Russia President Putin meets Viktor Orban. Press conference - LIVE ONGOING - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1600 GMT VILADECÁNS (Spain): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a rally near Barcelona ahead of the start of the official campaign for general elections - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1800 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA SALÉ (Morocco): Verdict of appeal in case of Scandinavian hikers slain in Morocco - EDIT TBA BAGHDAD (Iraq): Anti-government protests continue in Iraq - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES KHARTOUM (Sudan): Families seek release of Sudan's detained regime members - EDIT 2100 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA YAOUNDÉ (Cameroon): Follow up after at least 42 perish in Cameroon landslide on Tuesday - EDIT 1900 GMT + SPORT SANTIAGO (Chile): Announcement of sports Minister Cecilia Perez on Copa Libertadores final - EDIT 2230 GMT TURIN (Italy): Football/Serie A. Juventus-Genoa post-match presser - EDIT 2345 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON (United States): US House to vote on Trump impeachment procedures - LIVE - EDIT TBA NEW YORK (United States): Thousands flock to Greenwich Village for the annual Halloween parade - LIVE 2300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SANTIAGO (Chile): Coverage of 13th day of unrest in Chile - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW RECIFE (Brazil): Fishermen community in Nordeste's Brazil no longer sell their fish after oil spills and their possible contamination - EDIT 0200 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): University students march with masks against corruption - LIVE 2200 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + ASIA PACIFIC NEW DELHI (India): Merkel arrives in India for talks with PM Modi - Access still to be confirmed EDIT TBC BANGKOK (Thailand): Images of the Bangkok and ASEAN summit venue - EDIT TBA SRINAGAR (India): Monitoring situation in Srinagar as Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir formally split in two - EDIT TBC HYDERABAD (India): Thousands of scientists gather for 50th global lung health conference - Coverage of the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health, visits to TB survivors in a Hyderabad slum with English actress Claire Forlani and TB patients in a hospital clinic.

BANDA ACEH (Indonesia): Indonesia cleric flogged for adultery - EDIT 0700 GMT ISLAMABAD (Pakistan): Pakistan hardline religious party leads anti-government march on capital. TBC - EDIT 0800 GMT ISLAMABAD (Pakistan): Pakistan ramps up security in capital ahead of Islamist march - EDIT 0930 GMT HONG KONG (China): Pro-democracy protesters plan Halloween-themed 'masked march' - LIVE 1200 GMT + EUROPE ISTANBUL (Turkey): "Mediation Conference" in the presence of the UN Secretary General - EDIT TBA BERLIN (Germany): Berlin court hears case brought by three farmers against government over climate change - EDIT TBC KIEV (Ukraine): Ukraine President Zelensky meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Top of the meeting - LIVE 0730 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW KIEV (Ukraine): .Press conference - LIVE 0900 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW Athens (Greece): European Council Human Rights Commissioner Mijatovic holds presser on migration. - LIVE 0800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BOBIGNY (France): Edouard Philippe visits Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis - LIVE 0930 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW GENEVA (Switzerland): Press conference on the impact of climate change on High Summit areas around the globe - LIVE 1130 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SAINT-NAZAIRE (France): Delivery ceremony for the MSC Grandiosa, a giant cruise ship. - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1400 GMT NAPLES (Italy): Workers protest as key Whirpool factory in Naples shuts - EDIT 1700 GMT LUCCA (Italy): Europe's largest comics festival opens - EDIT 1700 GMT L'HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT (Spain): Fierce opponent of Catalan separatism Santiago Abascal launches the electoral campaign for his far-right party Vox - LIVE 1800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW + SPORT URAYASU (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019: South Africa team announcement - EDIT 0130 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby World cup : England team announcement for final game against South Africa Head coach Eddie Jones and captain to speak - LIVE 0300 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. Final. England team announcement - LIVE 0300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. M-1 England team presser - EDIT TBA TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/World Cup 2019. New Zealand- Wales. M-1 Wales Captain's run - EDIT 0600 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/World Cup 2019. New Zealand- Wales. M-1 Wales presser - EDIT 0730 GMT + FEATURES LORDSTOWN (United States): One year before the 2020 presidential vote, AFP talks to General Motors workers disappointed by Donald Trump's promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. - PKG 0100 GMT SAÏDIA (Morocco): Aquaculture offers lifeline to floundering Moroccan fishermen - EDIT 0100 GMT PARKLAND (United States): America's gun survivors on life after the bullet - EDIT 0100 GMT KABUL (Afghanistan): Kabul soap factory helps former addicts stay clean - EDIT 0400 GMT CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES (France): Charleville-Mezières mosque work site targeted by vandalism - EDIT 1000 GMT IVRY-SUR-SEINE (France): 'Green' cemetery provides reduced carbon footprint after death - EDIT 1000 GMT MARNES-LA-COQUETTE (France): Horses: a new training tool for companies - EDIT 1100 GMT