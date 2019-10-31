UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS SIMI VALLEY (United States): 'Easy Fire' threatens Ronald Reagan Presidential library - LIVE, EDIT REGULAR UPDATES - ALREADY FILED 1LV44D/1LV303/1LV3M2 SANTIAGO (Chile): Foreign Minister Teodoro Rivera and Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt hold presser on APEC and COP25 cancellation + NORTH AMERICA SIMI VALLEY (United States): 'Easy Fire' threatens Ronald Reagan Presidential Library - LIVE, EDIT REGULAR UPDATES WASHINGTON (United States): Federal Reserve announces decision on interest rates - EDIT TO FOLLOW - NEW YORK (United States): Interview with a chef after expected vote from new york city council to ban foie gras - EDIT 2200 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN QUITO (Ecuador): OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro holds press conference on democracy in the Americas - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil): Brazil prosecutor holds presser on Marielle Franco case after Bolsonaro denies links to the politician's murder - LIVE 1830 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SANTIAGO (Chile): Foreign Minister Teodoro Rivera and Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt hold presser on APEC and COP25 cancellation - EDIT TO FOLLOW - MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Mexico's AMLO describes capture and release of drug kingpin "El Chapo"'s son, Ovidio Guzman. Video released by govt + soundbites of AMLO - EDIT 1830 GMT LIMA (Peru): Peru Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos on court's decision not to dissolve Parliament - EDIT 1900 GMT QUITO (Ecuador): Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno opens security ministers of the Americas meet to strengthen cooperation - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1500 GMT SANTIAGO (Chile): As Chileans face a 12th day of protests, what has become of their day to day life and what solutions do they envisage? - EDIT 2000 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Opposition leader Carlos Mesa holds presser - EDIT 2015 GMT LIMA (Peru): President Martin Vizcarra meets with foreign press on court decision not to dissolve Peru Congress - EDIT 2030 GMT TORIBÍO (Colombia): Reactions of indigenous inhabitants after the murder of 5 members of their communities. - EDIT 2300 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): President Ivan Duque leads a security council with indigenous leaders to evaluate the acts of violence in which 5 indigenous people from the Nasa community were killed. - EDIT 2300 GMT LA PAZ (Bolivia): Flags, clothing: visual symbols are at play in Bolivia's street protests - EDIT 2300 GMT SAN JOSÉ (Costa Rica): Costa Rica's Carlos Alvarado meets with Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei - EDIT 2300 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC SRINAGAR (India): Far-right Euro MPs lead landmark trip to Indian Kashmir - EDIT TBC + EUROPE LONDON (United Kingdom): Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson holds event ahead of election campaign - EDIT 1830 GMT LONDON (United Kingdom): Bercow during final day as Speaker of the House of Commons - EDIT 1900 GMT CRAWLEY (United Kingdom): Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn visits hospital following election vote - EDIT 1900 GMT BUDAPEST (Hungary): Russia President Putin meets Viktor Orban. Press conference - LIVE ONGOING - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1600 GMT VILADECÁNS (Spain): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a rally near Barcelona ahead of the start of the official campaign for general elections - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1800 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA SALÉ (Morocco): Verdict of appeal in case of Scandinavian hikers slain in Morocco - EDIT TBA BAGHDAD (Iraq): Anti-government protests continue in Iraq - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES KHARTOUM (Sudan): Families seek release of Sudan's detained regime members - EDIT 2100 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA YAOUNDÉ (Cameroon): Follow up after at least 42 perish in Cameroon landslide on Tuesday - EDIT 1900 GMT + SPORT SANTIAGO (Chile): Announcement of sports Minister Cecilia Perez on Copa Libertadores final - EDIT 2230 GMT TURIN (Italy): Football/Serie A. Juventus-Genoa post-match presser - EDIT 2345 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON (United States): US House to vote on Trump impeachment procedures - LIVE - EDIT TBA NEW YORK (United States): Thousands flock to Greenwich Village for the annual Halloween parade - LIVE 2300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SANTIAGO (Chile): Coverage of 13th day of unrest in Chile - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW RECIFE (Brazil): Fishermen community in Nordeste's Brazil no longer sell their fish after oil spills and their possible contamination - EDIT 0200 GMT BOGOTA (Colombia): University students march with masks against corruption - LIVE 2200 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + ASIA PACIFIC NEW DELHI (India): Merkel arrives in India for talks with PM Modi - Access still to be confirmed EDIT TBC BANGKOK (Thailand): Images of the Bangkok and ASEAN summit venue - EDIT TBA SRINAGAR (India): Monitoring situation in Srinagar as Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir formally split in two - EDIT TBC HYDERABAD (India): Thousands of scientists gather for 50th global lung health conference - Coverage of the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health, visits to TB survivors in a Hyderabad slum with English actress Claire Forlani and TB patients in a hospital clinic.

EDIT 0700 GMT BANDA ACEH (Indonesia): Indonesia cleric flogged for adultery - EDIT 0700 GMT ISLAMABAD (Pakistan): Pakistan hardline religious party leads anti-government march on capital. TBC - EDIT 0800 GMT ISLAMABAD (Pakistan): Pakistan ramps up security in capital ahead of Islamist march - EDIT 0930 GMT HONG KONG (China): Pro-democracy protesters plan Halloween-themed 'masked march' - LIVE 1200 GMT + EUROPE ISTANBUL (Turkey): "Mediation Conference" in the presence of the UN Secretary General - EDIT TBA BERLIN (Germany): Berlin court hears case brought by three farmers against government over climate change - EDIT TBC KIEV (Ukraine): Ukraine President Zelensky meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Top of the meeting - LIVE 0730 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW KIEV (Ukraine): .Press conference - LIVE 0900 GMT TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW Athens (Greece): European Council Human Rights Commissioner Mijatovic holds presser on migration. - LIVE 0800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BOBIGNY (France): Edouard Philippe visits Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis - LIVE 0930 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW GENEVA (Switzerland): Press conference on the impact of climate change on High Summit areas around the globe - LIVE 1130 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SAINT-NAZAIRE (France): Delivery ceremony for the MSC Grandiosa, a giant cruise ship. - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1400 GMT NAPLES (Italy): Workers protest as key Whirpool factory in Naples shuts - EDIT 1700 GMT LUCCA (Italy): Europe's largest comics festival opens - EDIT 1700 GMT L'HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT (Spain): Fierce opponent of Catalan separatism Santiago Abascal launches the electoral campaign for his far-right party Vox - LIVE 1800 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW + SPORT URAYASU (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019: South Africa team announcement - EDIT 0130 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby World cup : England team announcement for final game against South Africa Head coach Eddie Jones and captain to speak - LIVE 0300 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. Final. England team announcement - LIVE 0300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. M-1 England team presser - EDIT TBA TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/World Cup 2019. New Zealand- Wales. M-1 Wales Captain's run - EDIT 0600 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/World Cup 2019. New Zealand- Wales. M-1 Wales presser - EDIT 0730 GMT + FEATURES LORDSTOWN (United States): One year before the 2020 presidential vote, AFP talks to General Motors workers disappointed by Donald Trump's promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. - PKG 0100 GMT SAÏDIA (Morocco): Aquaculture offers lifeline to floundering Moroccan fishermen - EDIT 0100 GMT PARKLAND (United States): America's gun survivors on life after the bullet - EDIT 0100 GMT KABUL (Afghanistan): Kabul soap factory helps former addicts stay clean - EDIT 0400 GMT CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES (France): Charleville-Mezières mosque work site targeted by vandalism - EDIT 1000 GMT IVRY-SUR-SEINE (France): 'Green' cemetery provides reduced carbon footprint after death - EDIT 1000 GMT MARNES-LA-COQUETTE (France): Horses: a new training tool for companies - EDIT 1100 GMT * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Afghanistan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Thailand Ukraine Washington Parliament Democracy Trump Germany La Paz Rio De Janeiro Santiago Guatemala Hong Kong Budapest Srinagar Hyderabad New Delhi Banda Aceh Baghdad Naples Mexico City Barcelona Khartoum Bangkok Istanbul New York Indonesia Ecuador United Kingdom Bolivia South Africa United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Costa Rica Colombia Cameroon Morocco Hungary Greece Middle East Claire Forlani October Congress Mosque Government General Motors Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

1 hour ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

2 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.