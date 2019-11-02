UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Washington, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON (United States): US State Department counter-terrorism coordinator briefs media - EDIT 1800 GMT WASHINGTON (United States): Actress Jane Fonda expected to be arrested for third straight week during climate emergency protest on Capitol Hill - EDIT 1900 GMT WASHINGTON (United States): Trump leaves the White House en route to campaign rally TAPE TURN - EDIT 2100 GMT LOS ANGELES (United States): Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate rally in Los Angeles. LIVE TBC - LIVE 2200 GMT EDIT TO FOLLOW + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN BRASÍLIA (Brazil): Monitoring reactions from lawmakers after Brazil named Greek-flagged tanker as top suspect in oil spills - EDIT TBA RECIFE (Brazil): Recife residents react to Brazil naming Greek-flagged tanker as top suspect in oil spills - EDIT 2200 GMT MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Mexicans pay tribute to late idol Jose Jose around his tomb during Day of Dead celebrations - LIVE 1900 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SANTA CRUZ (Bolivia): Mass and funeral of one of the protester who died in post-election clashes - EDIT 2000 GMT TEGUCIGALPA (Honduras): Opposition calls for protests to demand the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez - EDIT 2355 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA TUNIS (Tunisia): Tunisia: Ennahdha presents its framework program for government formation - EDIT 1800 GMT BEIRUT (Lebanon): Lebanon banks reopen as protests ease - EDIT 1800 GMT + SPORT WASHINGTON: Fans take to the streets for the championship parade of the Washington Nationals after winning the World Series. 1900 GMT SOWETO (South Africa): Rugby World what ? In Soweto, football rules - EDIT TBA URAYASU (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. M-1 South Africa team presser - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 0430 GMT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. M-1 England team presser - EDIT TBA BARCELONA (Spain): Football/Liga. Levante-FC Barcelona. Barca pre-match training and presser - EDIT TBA MADRID (Spain): Football/Liga. Real Madrid-Betis. Real pre-match training and presser - EDIT TBA LAS VEGAS (United States): Boxing. Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title. Weigh in - EDIT 2300 GMT DIJON (France): Football/Ligue 1. Dijon-PSG post-match mixed zone - EDIT 2345 GMT SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA TUPELO (United States): Trump holds campaign rally - EDIT 0200 GMT PARADISE (United States): One year after devastating fires, obliterated California town rises from the ashes - PKG 0500 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN SANTIAGO (Chile): Coverage of street protests in Santiago - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW QUIROGA (Mexico): Purepecha indigenous celebrate Day of the Dead next to their loved ones tumbs - EDIT 2300 GMT MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Mexican celebrate Day of the Dead - EDIT 2330 GMT TIJUANA (Mexico): Day of the Dead altar set up on US-Mexico border wall to honor migrants who died trying to cross into the US - EDIT 2355 GMT + ASIA PACIFIC BANGKOK (Thailand): 20th ASEAN Political - Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting - LIVE 0200 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BANGKOK (Thailand): H.

E. Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia speaks at the ASEAN business and Investment Summit (ABIS) - LIVE 0330 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BANGKOK (Thailand): 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting - LIVE 0345 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BANGKOK (Thailand): UN Secretary General Guterres visits a park in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit - EDIT TBA SHANGHAI (China): Shanghai prepares to host 2nd Import Expo - EDIT 0400 GMT BANGKOK (Thailand): Chinese Prime Minister expected to speak at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019 - LIVE 0430 GMT HONG KONG (China): Protests expected despite Hong Kong police banning rally - LIVE 0700 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BANGKOK (Thailand): Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF speaks at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) - LIVE 0900 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BANGKOK (Thailand): 35th ASEAN summit plenary session - LIVE 1000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + EUROPE HALLE (SAALE) (Germany): Halle attack: a video of the killer fuels conspiracy theories - EDIT 0200 GMT GLASGOW (United Kingdom): Nicola Sturgeon addresses major Scottish independence rally for first time since 2014 - LIVE 1330 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW ZOLOTE (Ukraine): Press tour to Zolote on Donbass frontline - EDIT 1900 GMT + SUB SAHARAN AFRICA KINSHASA (DR Congo): Congo fashion week will host Curvy models at the National Museum. - EDIT 2200 GMT + SPORT YOKOHAMA (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. England-South Africa. Final. Fans arrival to the stadium - LIVE 0430 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW LONDON (United Kingdom): Rugby/WC-2019. England fans watch final in London - LIVE 0900 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW YOKOHAMA (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. England-South Africa. Fans reaction after the match - EDIT 1230 GMT YOKOHAMA (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. England-South Africa. Final mixed zone - EDIT 1300 GMT NEW YORK (United States): Interview with barefoot runner ahead of the NYC marathon - EDIT TBA CAPE TOWN (South Africa): Rugby/WC-2019. Springboks fans gather to watch the final - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 0900 GMT MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Football/Premier League. Manchester City-Southampton post-match presser - EDIT 1930 GMT BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom): Football/Premier League. Aston Villa-Liverpool post-match presser - EDIT 1930 GMT TURIN (Italy): Football/Serie A. Torino-Juventus post-match presser - EDIT 2345 GMT * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

More Stories From Miscellaneous

