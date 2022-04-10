UrduPoint.com

Africa CDC Reports 3,102 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Africa CDC reports 3,102 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:The African continent reported 3,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Saturday.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of positive cases across the continent has risen to 11,363,407.

Additionally, the African death toll from COVID-19 has reached 251,549 while the total recoveries have reached 10,725,483, the healthcare agency under the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 caseload in Africa with 3,731,247 cases, followed by the northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,163,888 and 1,037,368 cases, respectively, the agency said.

