Africa CDC Says 9 African Countries Report More Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

Mon 15th March 2021

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that nine African countries have reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, said on Sunday that South Africa is the only African country that has so far reported more than 500,000 confirmed cases, at 1,528,414.

Eight African countries have reported between 100,001 cases and 500,000 cases: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya.

The agency said 23 countries have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the agency, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa now stood at 4,025,390, and the death toll from the pandemic at 107,523.

