UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Cup Champs Algeria Return To Hero's Welcome

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

Africa Cup champs Algeria return to hero's welcome

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria arrived home Saturday to a hero's welcome from a huge crowd of supporters and a "water salute" for their plane at Algiers airport.

"One, two, three, viva Algeria!" tens of thousands of joyful fans lining the road from the airport chanted as the players went on a victory parade through the capital in an open-top bus.

An early strike earned a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday's final in Cairo, propelling Algeria to a first Cup of Nations title in 29 years.

Related Topics

Africa Water Road Algiers Cairo Algeria Senegal From Airport

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

3 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

4 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

4 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.