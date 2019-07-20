Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria arrived home Saturday to a hero's welcome from a huge crowd of supporters and a "water salute" for their plane at Algiers airport.

"One, two, three, viva Algeria!" tens of thousands of joyful fans lining the road from the airport chanted as the players went on a victory parade through the capital in an open-top bus.

An early strike earned a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday's final in Cairo, propelling Algeria to a first Cup of Nations title in 29 years.