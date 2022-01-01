UrduPoint.com

Africa Cup Of Nations: Ethiopia Factfile

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Africa Cup of Nations: Ethiopia factfile

Johannesburg, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Factfile for Ethiopia, who play Cape Verde, hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations from February 9: Popular name: Walia Ibex (endangered species of wild mountain goat) Rankings: 40 Africa, 137 world Captain: Getaneh Kebede Coach: Wubetu Abate Qualifying results: Madagascar 4-0 0-1, Ivory Coast 2-1 1-3, Niger 3-0 0-1 Scorers: 3 - Getaneh Kebede, 2 - Shemelis Bekele, Amanuel Gebremichael, 1 - Surafel Dagnachew, Mesud Mohamed, Abubeker Nassir Previous appearances: 10 Best placing: Champions 1962 Squad Goalkeepers: Fasil Gebremichael (Bahir Dar Kenema), Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Coffee), Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema) Defenders: Yared Bayeh, Aschalew Tamene (both Fasil Kenema), Mignot Debebe, Suleiman Hamid (both St George), Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar Kenema), Asrat Tunjo (Coffee), Remedan Yesouf (Wolkite Ketema), Desta Yohannes (Adama City)Midfielders: Fitsum Alemu (Bahir Dar Kenema), Shemeles Bekele (El Gouna/EGY), Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil Kenema), Mesud Mohammed (Jimma Aba Jifar), Gatuoch Panom (St George), Firew Solomon (Sidama Coffee), Amanuel Yohannes (Coffee)Forwards: Amanuel Gebremichael (St George), Shemeket Gugsa (Fasil Kenema), Dawa Hotessa (Adama Kenema), Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie/ALG), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite Ketema), Abubeker Nassir (Coffee), Mesfin Taffese (Hawassa City)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

