Africa Cup of Nations goes ahead as planned - Motsepe

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month.

"I am going to watch, on the 9th of January, Cameroon and Burkina Faso," Motsepe said, dispelling rumours that the already delayed continental showpiece could fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.