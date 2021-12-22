UrduPoint.com

Africa Cup Of Nations Goes Ahead As Planned - Motsepe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:01 AM

Africa Cup of Nations goes ahead as planned - Motsepe

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month.

"I am going to watch, on the 9th of January, Cameroon and Burkina Faso," Motsepe said, dispelling rumours that the already delayed continental showpiece could fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Football Burkina Faso Cameroon January

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

46 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

46 minutes ago
 Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to co ..

Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

15 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in ..

Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in call with Putin

15 minutes ago
 Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against ..

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

15 minutes ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.