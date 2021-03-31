UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Economy Set For Modest Recovery In 2021: Report

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Africa economy set for modest recovery in 2021: Report

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :– Africa's economy will rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve a modest recovery this year, according to a report released by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) on Wednesday.

"After a contraction of 3.4% in 2020, Africa's GDP is projected to expand by 3.4% in 2021," Bartholomew Armah, a top UNECA official, said while presenting the 2021 World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) Report in a virtual conference.

According to the report, the continent's GDP will grow 3.6% in 2022.

"Nigeria's GDP is projected to expand by 1.5% in 2021 after a contraction of 3.5% in 2020; in South Africa, GDP is projected to expand by 2.3% in 2021 after a contraction of 7.7% in 2020," he said.

Ethiopia's economy contracted 0.5% last year and is expected to grow 2.3% this year, he added.

"In Egypt, the 3.5% positive growth in 2020 is projected to decline to 2.3% in 2021," Armah said.

The official said countries' liquidity and ability to vaccinate large portions of their population will prove pivotal in efforts to secure an economic turnaround.

"Access to vaccines and capacity to vaccinate are critical," he stressed.

Armah said the $650 billion in special drawing rights offered by G7 countries will help African countries currently reeling under the burden of debt.

"There are downside risks to the outlook. The challenges related to external financing and high debt levels pose a major risk," he added.

"African countries need further support from the international community in averting a debt crisis, protracted low growth, and a high debt trap." Such conditions have the potential to rapidly worsen, he explained.

"Against such a backdrop, social unrest and political tensions may easily escalate, which could increase insecurity, violence, internal displacement, migration and food insecurity," Armah warned.

The 2021 WESP report has been jointly produced by UNECA, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, UN Conference on Trade and Development, the five UN regional commissions, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Egypt South Africa May 2020 From Top Billion UNWTO

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

13 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

19 minutes ago

6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwean government orders schools not to releas ..

6 minutes ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.