UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Faces 'critical Shortage' Of Virus-fighting Facilities: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Africa faces 'critical shortage' of virus-fighting facilities: WHO

Dakar, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Africa is facing a dire shortage of intensive-care beds and ventilators, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, as coronavirus cases rise across the continent.

In a statement, the body said that there were fewer than 5,000 beds in hospital intensive-care units across 43 African countries.

"This is about 5 beds per one million people in the reported countries compared to 4000 beds per one million people in Europe," the statement said.

Critical COVID-19 cases are often referred to intensive-care units, where ventilators can help patients to breathe.

But the WHO said that in 41 African countries that reported data, fewer than 2,000 ventilators are available in the public health system.

"There is a critical shortage of treatment facilities for critical cases of COVID-19 in Africa," said WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti.

The continent has registered over 11,500 cases to date, according to an AFP tally, of whom over 570 have died.

Rates of infection and fatalities from the novel coronavirus have so far been muted, however, compared to other parts of the world.

Many African governments have also responded to the threat by banning large gatherings and flights and, in some cases, locking down large cities.

Nigeria's megalopolis Lagos is on lock-down, for example, as is South Africa's economic hub, Johannesburg.

The WHO warned on Thursday that the virus is spreading beyond large cities into the countryside, where access to healthcare is often worse.

Moeti, the WHO Africa director, said that tackling coronavirus case in rural areas "will pose an immense challenge for already strained health systems in Africa".

eml/ri

Related Topics

Africa Shortage World Europe Died Lagos Johannesburg South Africa Hub From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

30 minutes ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

53 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.