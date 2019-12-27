(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At a conference in Berlin in 1885, major world powers drew up the ground rules for their colonisation of Africa, sharing out most of the continent within 15 years.

Demands for self-rule mounted after World War II and 17 sub-Saharan countries gained independence in 1960 alone.

Here is a timeline from the Berlin Conference to that spate of independence declarations 60 years ago: - Scramble for Africa - - November 1884: With European nations already making inroads into Africa, 14 countries meet in Berlin to regulate the colonisation of the continent.

- February 1885: The Berlin Conference winds up with the General Act of regulations for colonisation. Within 15 years all of Africa -- with the exception of Morocco, Ethiopia and Liberia -- will have been shared out between the main European powers.

- June 1895: Creation of the French West Africa federation of eight French colonies: Dahomey (now Benin), French Sudan (Mali), Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso).

- January 1910: Creation of French Equatorial Africa made up of Chad, French Congo (Republic of Congo, also called Congo-Brazzaville), Gabon and Ubangi-Shari (Central African Republic).

- May 1910: First a Dutch and then a British colony, South Africa unites and becomes independent under a white-minority government.

- Push for independence - - 1914-1918: World War I fuels resentment in the colonies which lose around tens of thousands of men enlisted to fight for their colonial masters.

- February 1922: Egypt gains independence from Britain.

- 1935-1941: Italy occupies Ethiopia but its troops are forced out.

- 1939-1945: Tens of thousands of soldiers from Africa lose their lives in World War II, 55,000 from French colonies alone. Themes of freedom and democracy advanced by victors Britain and France stoke demands for independence in their colonies.

- May 1945: French forces fire on pro-independence demonstrations in Algeria's Setif region, sparking days of unrest in which thousands are killed.

- March 1947: The start of the French army's repression of nationalist uprisings in Madagascar that leaves between 10,000 and 100,000 dead over nearly two years, according to various sources.

- Ghana, a sub-Saharan first - - 1951: Independence of Libya, a former Italian colony shared between France and Britain after World War II.

- April 1955: Twenty-nine African and Asian -- mostly newly independent -- meet in Bandung, Indonesia and criticise colonisation, asserting the right to political independence and territorial integrity for all nations.

- March 1956: The French colonies of Morocco and Tunisia become independent, as does Sudan from joint British and Egyptian rule.

- July 1956: Egypt nationalises the Suez Canal, which had been controlled by Britain and France.

- March 1957: The Gold Coast becomes the first sub-Saharan country to achieve independence, becoming Ghana.

- August 1958: General Charles de Gaulle tells French colonies to choose between being part of a Franco-African Community or getting outright independence. Only Guinea opts for the latter, becoming independent in October.

- 'Wind of Change' - - January 1960: Cameroon becomes independent, followed by the remaining 13 colonies of the French West Africa and Equatorial Africa federations. The Belgian Congo, Nigeria (formerly British) and Somalia (Britain/Italy) also gain independence over the year.

- February 1960: British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan delivers his "Wind of Change" speech to the South African parliament, indicating his government would not prevent independence in its African colonies.

- September 1960: At the UN General Assembly, Ghana President Kwame Nkrumah calls for independence for all remaining colonies in Africa.