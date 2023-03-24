UrduPoint.com

Africa Is World's 'future' For Touring US VP Harris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris will start a three-country tour of Africa this weekend, promoting the White House's positive vision of the continent as the "future of the world." Harris' trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia is the latest salvo in deepening US engagement with a continent largely ignored under Republican Donald Trump -- and long viewed in Washington as more of a problem area than a land of opportunity.

"We want to dismantle long-held and often outdated notions of what it means to live, work and invest in Africa," a senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris "believes African innovation and ideas will shape the future of the world," said the official.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

