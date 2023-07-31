Open Menu

Africa Leaders Give Niger Junta Week To Cede Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :African leaders on Sunday gave the junta in Niger one week to cede power or face the possible use of force and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists after the latest coup in the militants-plagued Sahel region raised alarm on the continent and in the West.

In the third coup in as many years to fell a leader in the Sahel, Niger's elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since Wednesday.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader and said the putsch was a response to 'the degradation of the security situation'.

Bazoum is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 a militant insurgency has also triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

At an emergency summit in Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc demanded Bazoum be reinstated within a week.

Otherwise, the bloc said it would take "all measures" to restore constitutional order.

"Such measures may include the use of force for this effect," it said in a statement, adding that ECOWAS defence chiefs were to meet on Sunday.

"No more time for us to send a warning signal... It's time for action," said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman.

