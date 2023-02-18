UrduPoint.com

Africa Leaders Urge Pullout Of Armed Groups In East DRC By March 30

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Africa leaders urge pullout of armed groups in east DRC by March 30

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :African leaders called on Friday for all armed groups to withdraw from occupied territory in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the end of next month, the regional EAC bloc said.

It was the latest bid by the seven-nation East African Community to silence the guns in the mineral-rich region, where fierce fighting has driven vast numbers of Congolese from their homes and exacerbated regional tensions.

The EAC deployed troops late last year in the east, which has been struggling with the rise of militias including the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) -- which the Islamic State group describes as its regional affiliate.

At a mini-summit in Addis Ababa on Friday, regional leaders "directed withdrawal of all armed groups by 30th March 2023 from occupied areas", the EAC said on Twitter.

They also called for an "immediate ceasefire" by all armed groups and the resettlement of people displaced by the violence, it added.

"We cannot walk away from the people of DRC, history will be very harsh on us. We must do what we have to do," Kenya's President William Ruto told the meeting.

The DRC accuses its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge that Rwanda denies. UN experts, the United States and several other Western states agree with the DRC, however.

Both DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were among those at the meeting, which took place on the eve of a two-day African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital.

"We agreed that the M23 had not respected its commitments," Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya Katembwe told AFP. "Even Paul Kagame acknowledged it." The M23 re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, claiming that the government in Kinshasa had ignored a pledge to integrate them into the army.

The Tutsi-led group subsequently won a series of victories against the army and has occupied swathes of territory in the province of North Kivu, including much of the region north of its capital Goma.

And despite the international efforts to defuse the conflict, M23 forces have continued advancing, and threaten to encircle Goma, a city of over one million people on the Rwandan border.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Twitter Goma Kinshasa Addis Ababa Rwanda United States Congo Kenya March Border All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

46 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

1 hour ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.