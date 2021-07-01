Africa must transform agri-food systems to make healthy diets more affordable: report

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Africa's agri-food systems must be transformed to make healthy diets more affordable for Africans, a newly published report said.

The Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, launched on Tuesday jointly by the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the African Union Commission, said Africans face some of the highest food costs when compared to other regions.

It said the overall progress in meeting global nutrition targets remains unacceptably slow in Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa is the only region in the world where the number of stunted children continues to rise.

Although the prevalence of stunting is declining, it is falling only very slowly, the report noted.

Nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and animal proteins, are relatively expensive when compared to staples such as cereals and starchy roots, it said.

It revealed that more than half of Africa's populace cannot afford a nutrient-adequate diet, which provides a mix of carbohydrates, protein, fats, and essential vitamins and minerals to maintain basic health.