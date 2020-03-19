Africa must 'wake up' and 'prepare for worst' over virus: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that while Africa so far had seen few cases of COVID-19, the continent should "prepare for the worst".

"Africa should wake up," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, pointing out that "in other countries we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point.

"The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst, and prepare today."