Africa roundup: Three-coach Sundowns go top in South Africa

Johannesburg, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Three-coach Mamelodi Sundowns rose to the top of the South African Premiership with a workmanlike 2-0 midweek win at Cape Town City through goals from Lyle Lakay and Keletso Makgalwa.

The defending champions have seven points from three matches and lead perennial strugglers Baroka and promoted Swallows on goal difference having trounced Kaizer Chiefs and drawn with Tshakhuma Tsha Manzivhandila in previous rounds.

After losing coach Pitso Mosimane to African and Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the close season, Sundowns reacted by choosing Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela to succeed him and signed 14 players.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up football news from Africa.

South Africa Baroka surrendered the last 100 percent record in the Premiership after conceding six minutes into additional time to draw 1-1 at home against Golden Arrows in northern city Polokwane.

Evidence Makgopa scored on 48 minutes for Baroka, whose Malta-born coach Dylan Kerr was suspended before the season began last month for "insubordination" after accusing club officials of interference.

Velemseni Ndwandwe levelled for Durban outfit Arrows, who lie fifth behind SuperSport United in the richest African league with a 15 million rand ($945,000/805,000 Euros) first prize.

Senegal Prolific Liverpool scorer Sadio Mane and recently signed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy have been recalled by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse for Africa Cup of Nations matches against Guinea-Bissau this month.

Both Premier League stars missed an international friendly defeat by Morocco in Rabat last month due to injuries.

Cisse chose defender Arial Mendy and midfielders Moustapha Name and Franck Kanoute for the first time as Group I frontrunners Senegal seek to maintain a perfect record after wins over Congo and eSwatini.

Cameroon Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao has brought back high-profile attackers Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for home and away Cup of Nations matches against Mozambique.

The trio were omitted from the squad that played a goalless friendly international draw with Japan in the Netherlands last month.

Cameroon qualify automatically for the Cup of Nations as hosts but are taking part in qualifying to gain competitive match practice.

Egypt Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed Mohamed Elneny, one of three Premier League players called up by Egypt for two Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo.

"I like players who have zero egos, who want to contribute to the team. What Mo transmits to the team is special," said his boss.

Forwards Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa are the other Premier League stars chosen as Egypt seek a first Group G win after draws with Kenya and the Comoros.

Kenya Canada-based former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is among 40 Kenyans picked by new coach Jacob Mulee for back-to-back Cup of Nations qualifiers with surprise Group G leaders the Comoros.

Wanyama left Spurs for Montreal Impact, managed by French great Thierry Henry.

Mulee has recalled defender David Owino and midfielder Ismail Gonzalez, who fell out of favour with his predecessor, Francis Kimanzi.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe and Algeria have rejected offers from each other to host the two Cup of Nations qualifiers between them this month, according to Harare daily The Herald.

To lessen coronavirus-related travel difficulties, Group H leaders Algeria wanted to play both matches in Algiers and second-place Zimbabwe responded by offering Harare as the venue for the two qualifiers.

Riyad Mahrez-captained Algeria hope to extend a 20-match unbeaten record since losing to Benin two years ago when they face Zimbabwe.

Sudan Sudan are one of a few African national football teams that consist largely of domestic stars, with French coach Hubert Velud naming only two foreign-based players for Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana.

Midfielder Ammar Tayfour plays for Italian fourth-tier club AC Bastia 1924 and forward Mohamed Abdelrahman is with Algerian top-flight outfit CA Bordj Bou Arreridj.

Al Merrikh, recent winners of a third consecutive Sudan Premier League title, supply 10 players and arch-rivals Al Hilal six for the home and away matches with the Group C pacesetters.