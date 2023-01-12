Africa should not serve as a venue for global contests: Chinese foreign minister

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, Kenya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :China's foreign minister said Wednesday that Africa should not be a platform for international competition.

"Africa should be a key stage for international cooperation, not a place where powerful nations compete with one another," said Qin Gang, speaking in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa while launching the Chinese-built Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) headquarters.

In their meetings, Gang and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat spoke on numerous matters pertaining to the connection between China and Africa, according to statements from China's Foreign Ministry and the Africa Union.

Mahamat for his part said they held wide-ranging discussions on how to deepen the already strong strategic partnership between the African Union and China for the continued benefit of their peoples.

In a joint press conference with Qin, Mahamat said the absence of a permanent representation for Africa on the UN Security Council is a pressing problem as the council's agenda focuses mostly on and concerns African nations.

"We are open to cooperation and partnership with everybody, but our principles, our priorities and our interests have to be respected," Mahamat said.

According to officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first phase of the Africa CDC headquarters has been completed and the remaining construction will be finished soon.

The 40,000-square-meter building is equipped with modern gear to help the agency fight diseases in Africa. It features a training and conference room, laboratory, information room, emergency room and other essential rooms.

The Africa CDC headquarters is a flagship project of China-Africa cooperation announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in 2018.

The launching comes after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Qin held meetings Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties between Ethiopia and China.