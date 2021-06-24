Africa struggling with surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccine shortage

KIGALI, Rwanda, 24 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :- The number of daily new COVID-19 cases has more than tripled in recent weeks in many parts of Africa due to the emergence of the Delta variant first detected in India, though some infectious disease experts say the situation will not go out of hand.

In its latest report on the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has shown that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise across Africa.

It indicated Africa was recording a 20% week-on-week rise in the number of cases.

Besides new variants, the spike in cases has been attributed to complacency on health protocols and increased cross-border movements.

- Nations on alert Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vedaste Ndahindwa, an epidemiologist working for the WHO in Rwanda, said the spread of the virus is to be contained based on the measures taken and lessons learned from the previous waves.

"Several measures are being implemented to slow down the further spread of the virus so that the situation comes back to normal," he said.

"Different countries have developed their capacities in case management, treatment, and diagnostic testing," Ndahindwa said, citing Kenya in East Africa, where he said the transmission rate of the virus has been slowed down.

"We have learned a lot from the first wave of the coronavirus and many people know how it spreads as well as the health protocols, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and hand hygiene."Ndahindwa underlined that African health officials are trying to save the continent from devastation similar to that India has faced recently.