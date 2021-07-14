UrduPoint.com
African Campaigners Urge Climate Action To Hasten Green Recovery

14th July 2021

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Sub-Saharan African countries should intensify action on climate change concurrently with COVID-19 containment in order to realize a speedy, inclusive and green recovery, campaigners said Wednesday.

Mithika Mwenda, executive director of Nairobi-based Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), said the continent should prioritize low carbon development pathways in order to boost resilience of communities and habitats during the pandemic era.

"The twin climate crisis and COVID-19 pandemic in Africa calls for coordinated action to cushion local communities and ecosystems from further shocks," Mwenda said at a virtual forum.

African policymakers, green campaigners and scholars participated in the virtual forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of climate mitigation and adaptation programs in the continent.

Mwenda noted that economic fallout linked to the pandemic has disrupted climate financing in Africa hence worsening the vulnerability of communities already reeling from droughts, hunger, water stress and disease outbreaks.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

