UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Climate Activists Press Leaders On 'life Or Death' Choices

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

African climate activists press leaders on 'life or death' choices

Johannesburg, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Wednesday said climate change presents world leaders with "life or death" choices, pressing them to treat it as an urgent crisis.

"Climate change is a nightmare that affects every sector of our lives," said Nakate, naming hunger, conflicts, child marriages and violence against women as some of the crisis' knock-on effects.

"It is time for leaders to leave their comfort zones and see the danger that we are in and do something about it," she told attendees of an online lecture to mark the 89th birthday of South Africa's Nobel Peace prize winner and retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"This is a matter of life and death," she warned. "We are showing you the direction that two choices present to you today: life and death".

She implored leaders to "choose life for the people... for the planet".

Nakate's activist role received a paradoxical boost earlier this year when she was cropped out of a news photo of young campaigners including Sweden's Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

An uproar ensued because the 23-year-old had been the only black person and only African in the picture.

Ayakha Mlithafa, an 18-year-old South African campaigner, said Wednesday that Nakate's removal from the picture had stoked her "drive to advocate for more inclusion and diversity into the climate movement." Top Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa said young activists "mirror" Tutu.

The clergyman is still regarded as South Africa's moral beacon for standing against apartheid, using his influence to mobilise against white minority rule including advocating for international sanctions.

Seen from today's viewpoint, the campaigners' task might appear "impossible" -- just like Tutu's long struggle of "midwifing a nation, South Africa through apartheid and into reconciliation," Masiyiwa said.

Related Topics

World Minority Young South Africa Sweden Women Moral From Top

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

8 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

9 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

9 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

9 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

9 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.