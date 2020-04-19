UrduPoint.com
African Club Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The African Champions League and African Confederation Cup finals, due to take place in May, were postponed on Saturday because of the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced.

"The finals of the Confederation Cup and Champions League 2019/20 have been put on hold until further notice," said a statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Cameroonian port city of Douala had been chosen to stage the Champions League final on Friday May 29 at the recently built 50,000-seat Japoma Stadium.

The Confederation Cup final was to have been played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Moroccan capital Rabat on Sunday May 24.

"The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders," added the statement by CAF, which had already postponed the semi-finals.

"CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time."

