African Countries Report 4,032 New COVID-19 Cases As Tally Nears 11.67 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ADDIS ABABA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The African continent reported 4,032 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Monday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 11,664,758 Sunday to 11,668,790 as of Monday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 253,427 while 11,031,977 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,968,205 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,170,194 as of Monday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

