African Envoys Head To Eswatini As Another Protester Killed

Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:50 AM

African envoys head to Eswatini as another protester killed

Mbabane, eSwatini, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :One person died and at least 80 people were injured in pro-democracy protests in Eswatini Wednesday, a union leader said, as African nations deployed envoys to try to stem the unrest.

Gunfire was heard into the night in the capital Mbabane, and the civil servants' union NAPSAWU said at least one man had been shot dead earlier in the day.

"The army and the police killed one person at about 3pm today," union president Oscar Nkambule told AFP.

Fifty of its members were taken to hospital in the capital Mbabane, with another 30 hospitalised in the city of Manzini, including some with gunshot wounds, he added.

Hundreds of soldiers and police began fanning through both cities early in the day, firing teargas at even small gatherings of people and unleashing volleys of rubber bullets, an AFP correspondent saw.

The kingdom -- formerly known as Swaziland -- again shut down the internet as images of the violence began circulating on social media.

As the violence again escalated, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with King Mswati III by telephone on Wednesday morning, Pretoria's high commission said in a statement.

Ramaphosa currently chairs the security organ of the Southern African Development Community. The statement said Ramaphosa had ordered high-level envoys to fly to Eswatini to meet the king on Thursday afternoon.

