UrduPoint.com

African Football Body Launches Projects To Promote The Sport

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

African football body launches projects to promote the sport

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday launched the Africa Super Football League, a project created to grow the value of football in Africa.

Launching the Africa Super Football League in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha, CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the project aims to increase the value of football in Africa through investments, sponsors, development funds and improved infrastructure.

Motsepe, who launched the project as part of CAF's 44th annual general meeting, said the league will involve 24 teams, representing over 16 countries across the continent. He said under the project, CAF will support the expansion of clubs, talent, facilities and fan-bases.

"It will accelerate the development of football in Africa at all levels. It will also create value for all the stakeholders involved," said Motsepe, who was flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Motsepe said the CAF Executive Committee took a decision on July 3 to launch the Africa Super Football League in August 2022, adding that the total prize money of the league will be 100 million U.

S. dollars, with the winner receiving 11.6 million U.S. dollars.

He said CAF intends paying each member association 1 million U.S. Dollars annually from the league's funds.

Motsepe added that CAF also intends allocating 50 million U.S. dollars from these funds for youth and women's football development, and for all its other competitions, to ensure that they are globally competitive.

Earlier, addressing the CAF 44th annual general meeting, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa called on African countries to double efforts toward the transformation of football on the continent.

Speaking on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Majaliwa praised FIFA for supporting Tanzania's initiatives aimed at promoting football in the country.

Related Topics

Africa Football Prime Minister FIFA Arusha Tanzania Money July August Women All From Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

20 minutes ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

20 minutes ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

35 minutes ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

51 minutes ago
 Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.