African football body launches projects to promote the sport

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday launched the Africa Super Football League, a project created to grow the value of football in Africa.

Launching the Africa Super Football League in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha, CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the project aims to increase the value of football in Africa through investments, sponsors, development funds and improved infrastructure.

Motsepe, who launched the project as part of CAF's 44th annual general meeting, said the league will involve 24 teams, representing over 16 countries across the continent. He said under the project, CAF will support the expansion of clubs, talent, facilities and fan-bases.

"It will accelerate the development of football in Africa at all levels. It will also create value for all the stakeholders involved," said Motsepe, who was flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Motsepe said the CAF Executive Committee took a decision on July 3 to launch the Africa Super Football League in August 2022, adding that the total prize money of the league will be 100 million U.

S. dollars, with the winner receiving 11.6 million U.S. dollars.

He said CAF intends paying each member association 1 million U.S. Dollars annually from the league's funds.

Motsepe added that CAF also intends allocating 50 million U.S. dollars from these funds for youth and women's football development, and for all its other competitions, to ensure that they are globally competitive.

Earlier, addressing the CAF 44th annual general meeting, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa called on African countries to double efforts toward the transformation of football on the continent.

Speaking on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Majaliwa praised FIFA for supporting Tanzania's initiatives aimed at promoting football in the country.