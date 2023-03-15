African foreign students in Tunisia fearful after racist violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands of sub-Saharan African students in Tunisia are still fearful after a surge of racist attacks following comments by President Kais Saied against illegal immigration, and are seeking concrete steps to protect them.

The violence erupted after Saied blamed "hordes of illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa" for most crime in Tunisia and alleged there was a "criminal plot" to change the nation's demographic make-up.

At the height of the wave of attacks last month, the "feeling of fear was overwhelming," said Christian Kwongang, president of AESAT, an association representing sub-Saharan African students in Tunisia.