UrduPoint.com

African Govts Scramble To Aid Citizens In Ukraine After Mistreatment Claims

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 09:10 AM

African govts scramble to aid citizens in Ukraine after mistreatment claims

Abuja, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments scrambled on Monday to help their citizens escape the Russian operation in Ukraine after reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, many of them students, are among hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other neighbours.

African Union leaders voiced concern at the reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct would be "shockingly racist".

The current chair of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said Monday that they were "particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety".

"Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law," they said in a statement.

All countries should "respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity", the added.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Godfrey Onyeama said on Monday the evacuation of the country's nationals would start on Wednesday.

Earlier, presidential adviser Garba Shehu had urged Ukrainian border officials to treat Nigerian citizens equally after reports they had been stopped from boarding buses and trains to the border.

Shehu referenced a video on social media showing a Nigerian mother with a young baby being physically forced to give up her seat.

There had been also reports of Polish officials refusing Nigerian citizens entry into Poland from Ukraine, he added.

"All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference," said Shehu.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Social Media Young Same Poland South Africa Border All From

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

9 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

9 hours ago
 DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

9 hours ago
 676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO ..

676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO Spokesperson

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>