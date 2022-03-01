African govts scramble to aid citizens in Ukraine after mistreatment claims

Abuja, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments scrambled on Monday to help their citizens escape the Russian operation in Ukraine after reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, many of them students, are among hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other neighbours.

African Union leaders voiced concern at the reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct would be "shockingly racist".

The current chair of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said Monday that they were "particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety".

"Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law," they said in a statement.

All countries should "respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity", the added.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Godfrey Onyeama said on Monday the evacuation of the country's nationals would start on Wednesday.

Earlier, presidential adviser Garba Shehu had urged Ukrainian border officials to treat Nigerian citizens equally after reports they had been stopped from boarding buses and trains to the border.

Shehu referenced a video on social media showing a Nigerian mother with a young baby being physically forced to give up her seat.

There had been also reports of Polish officials refusing Nigerian citizens entry into Poland from Ukraine, he added.

"All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference," said Shehu.