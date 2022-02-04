African members request UN Security Council meet on Burkina

United Nations, United States, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Ghana, Kenya and Gabon, three non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, have requested a closed-door meeting next Tuesday about last month's coup d'etat in Burkina Faso, diplomatic sources said.

Accra, which holds the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), could also use the meeting to propose the Security Council adopt a joint statement condemning the coup, the same sources told AFP Friday.

On January 24, Burkina Faso's military toppled the elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who is currently under house arrest. The Council has yet to issue a statement on the coup, nor has it held a meeting on the turmoil.

Tuesday's proposed session has yet to be confirmed by Russia, which holds the Council presidency for February and sets the body's work schedule.