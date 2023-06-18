African Non-Arab Pilgrims Company launches health initiative

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The African Non-Arab Pilgrims Company has launched an initiative titled "Your health is our concern" with the aim of raising pilgrims' awareness of the need to commit to health conditions when walking under the sun and in crowded places, to ensure their safety.

CEO of the company Badr Bafakih said that the initiative is part of the company's community participation programs and activities, and concords with the Ministry of Health's endeavor to secure a safe health environment for pilgrims.

He stressed that the initiative points to the need to adhere to the health rules and urges people to follow the right procedures when experiencing a health emergency.