African Union Chairperson Urges Sudanese Conflicting Parties To Stop Fighting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

African Union chairperson urges Sudanese conflicting parties to stop fighting

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, the current chairperson of the African Union (AU), called on the conflicting parties in the Republic of Sudan to "immediately stop military actions" and resume negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The continental body stated on Friday that the chairperson is following up with "great concern" the situation in Sudan, stressing that his telephone conversations with the Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, were "constructive and promising," and he called for the international community to provide support to AU efforts to restore peace and stability in Sudan.

