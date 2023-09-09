African Union expresses 'great pain' over 'tragic consequences' of Morocco quake

Nairobi, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The head of the African Union Commission on Saturday expressed "great pain" over the devastating earthquake in Morocco which has claimed more than 800 lives.

"I learnt with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the kingdom of Morocco," Moussa Faki Mahamat said, expressing his "sincere condolences" to the king, the Moroccan people and the families of the victims.

At least 820 people have been reported dead since the 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT).

Comoros President and current AU chair Azali Assoumani expressed his "solidarity" and offered his condolences over the "powerful earthquake that rocked the centre of Morocco".

The epicentre of the quake was located in the province of Al-Haouz, according to the Moroccan Centre for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST).

Most of the victims were in Al-Haouz and Taroudant, further south, according to the Moroccan interior ministry.