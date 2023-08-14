Open Menu

African Union Meets On Niger Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

African Union meets on Niger crisis

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The African Union (AU) said it was holding a meeting on Monday on the crisis in Niger following the coup on July 26 that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

"AU's Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it," the pan-African body said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The meeting was taking place at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, it said.

Those attending include AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Last week, Faki expressed "deep concern" at the reported poor conditions of Bazoum's detention, calling his treatment at the hands of coup leaders "unacceptable."On Sunday, Niger's military regime vowed to prosecute the democratically elected Bazoum for "high treason" and slammed ECOWAS for imposing sanctions on the country.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president's official Niamey residence since the coup.

Related Topics

Poor Twitter Addis Ababa Niamey Niger July Sunday Post Family From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three ..

Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three seasons ILT20

57 seconds ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

16 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

17 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

19 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

22 minutes ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

46 minutes ago
Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

49 minutes ago
 Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

50 minutes ago
 Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

53 minutes ago
 PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Cen ..

PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its netw ..

1 hour ago
 ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous pro ..

ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous programme for prosecutors in half ..

2 hours ago
 World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous