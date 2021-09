(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The African Union said on Friday it was suspending Guinea after a coup in the West African country that saw its president, Alpha Conde, arrested.

The pan-African body said on Twitter that it "decides to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies."