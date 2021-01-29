UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Secures Additional 400 Million Vaccine Doses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

African Union secures additional 400 million vaccine doses

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The African Union has secured an additional 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for its members, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Thursday.

This comes on top of an earlier announcement by the AU that it had secured 270 million vaccine doses.

Most African countries have not begun vaccinating their populations, lacking the financial means to purchase the drugs which have largely been scooped up by developed countries.

"An additional 400 million doses of vaccines have been secured from the Serum Institute" of India, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told a press conference.

"If you add 400 million doses to the 270 million doses, I think we are beginning to make very, very good progress." Added to these figures are doses that are being committed to African countries via Covax, the globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort.

The Serum Institute of India is producing a vaccine using the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula, under the name of Covishield, for India and other developing countries.

The African Union announced in mid-January that at least 50 million vaccines would be available between April and June.

The rest will become available between this year and next year, said Nkengasong.

It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, costing between $7 and $10 billion.

During the virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lashed "vaccine nationalism," accusing rich countries of bulk-buying coronavirus vaccines and hoarding them to the detriment of others.

Africa has been relatively spared compared to the rest of the globe, recording 3.4 million cases of Covid-19 and 87,000 deaths, according to Africa CDC.

Nkengasong said Morocco, Egypt, Seychelles and Guinea had begun vaccinations, while Mauritius announced the start of its campaign this week.

Related Topics

India Africa World Drugs Egypt Progress Seychelles Guinea Mauritius Morocco April June From Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Hosting Seventh Multinational Navy Exerci ..

9 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 29, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

13 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.