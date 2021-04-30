African Union sends fact-finding mission to Chad

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :– A fact-finding mission of the African Union Commission headed for Chad's capital N'Djamena on Thursday to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Idriss Deby Etno, who served as Chadian president since 1990.

Deby, 68, who had been in power for three decades, died on April 19 after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontlines. He had won a sixth consecutive term with 79.3% of the vote in April 11 elections.

On April 22, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union Commission authorized the AU Commission to form a fact-finding mission "to visit Chad and engage with the Chadian authorities on all issues relating to the situation in the country, particularly to support the investigation into the killing of late President Idriss Deby Itno, and ascertain the facts in an effort to restore constitutionalism.

" "The fact-finding mission will seek first-hand information from the Chadian authorities and stakeholders, on the unfolding political and security situation, and examine strategies to facilitate a swift return to constitutional order and democratic governance, while concurrently preserving the security and territorial integrity of Chad," an AU statement said on Thursday.

The fact-finding mission is also scheduled to hold consultations with regional and global actors, including the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the G-5 Sahel and the United Nations on the potential impact of the current developments in Chad for the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions.

The mission will be in Chad from April 29 to May 6, 2021.