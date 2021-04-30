UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Sends Fact-finding Mission To Chad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

African Union sends fact-finding mission to Chad

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :– A fact-finding mission of the African Union Commission headed for Chad's capital N'Djamena on Thursday to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Idriss Deby Etno, who served as Chadian president since 1990.

Deby, 68, who had been in power for three decades, died on April 19 after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontlines. He had won a sixth consecutive term with 79.3% of the vote in April 11 elections.

On April 22, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union Commission authorized the AU Commission to form a fact-finding mission "to visit Chad and engage with the Chadian authorities on all issues relating to the situation in the country, particularly to support the investigation into the killing of late President Idriss Deby Itno, and ascertain the facts in an effort to restore constitutionalism.

" "The fact-finding mission will seek first-hand information from the Chadian authorities and stakeholders, on the unfolding political and security situation, and examine strategies to facilitate a swift return to constitutional order and democratic governance, while concurrently preserving the security and territorial integrity of Chad," an AU statement said on Thursday.

The fact-finding mission is also scheduled to hold consultations with regional and global actors, including the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the G-5 Sahel and the United Nations on the potential impact of the current developments in Chad for the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions.

The mission will be in Chad from April 29 to May 6, 2021.

Related Topics

United Nations Vote Visit Died Chad April May All From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azamâ€™s su ..

10 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

14 minutes ago

Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and hist ..

9 minutes ago

Food authority ice cream factory, recovers 100 Kg ..

9 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to all tehsils ..

9 minutes ago

USC achieves 55 pc sale target of Ramadan relief p ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.