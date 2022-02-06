African Union summit 'unequivocally' condemns coup 'wave'

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The African Union has condemned a recent "wave" of coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc, a senior official said Sunday.

"Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally.

.. the wave of unconstitutional changes of government," Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU's security body, told a press conference on the closing day of the 55-member body's annual summit.