African Union Summit 'unequivocally' Condemns Coup 'wave'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM
Addis Ababa, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The African Union has condemned a recent "wave" of coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc, a senior official said Sunday.
"Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally.
.. the wave of unconstitutional changes of government," Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU's security body, told a press conference on the closing day of the 55-member body's annual summit.