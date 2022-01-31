African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The African Union said Monday it had suspended Burkina Faso in response to the January 24 coup that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The bloc's 15-member Peace and Security Council said on Twitter it had voted "to suspend the participation of #BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country".