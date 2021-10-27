African Union suspends Sudan over military coup

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The African Union announced Wednesday it had suspended Sudan until civilian rule in the country is restored, saying it rejected the military takeover as an "unconstitutional" seizure of power.

The continent-wide bloc said it "strongly condemns the seizure of power" and was suspending Sudan from all AU activities "until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority".