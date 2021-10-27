UrduPoint.com

African Union Suspends Sudan Over Military Coup

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The African Union announced Wednesday it had suspended Sudan until civilian rule in the country is restored, saying it rejected the military takeover as an "unconstitutional" seizure of power.

The continent-wide bloc said it "strongly condemns the seizure of power" and was suspending Sudan from all AU activities "until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority".

